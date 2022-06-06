Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan twinned in white and looked stunning as they began their wedding preparations. The couple is all set to tie the knot on June 9 after being together for 7 years
The couple's 2022 Valentine's Day celebrations were dreamy and full of love. Exactly at 12 midnight, Nayanthara surprised her beau with a flower bouquet just like how she did the first time
Vignesh Shivan shared a cute video of feeding his lady love yummy seafood from a local restaurant and best part is his Kanmani aka Nayanthara just couldn't stop smiling and blushing
Nayanthara strolls on the streets of Dubai holding her boyfriend's hand. The video is literally all things cute and Nayanthara's smile at Vignesh at the end shows their real love
Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara celebrated New Year in front of the Burj Khalifa. They kissed and hugged as they began the countdown
From Shiridi to Sidhi Vinayak, the couple took blessings looking like a perfect couple before the wedding twinning and holding each other's hand. They definitely look like a match made in heaven, perfect and full of love
Nayanthara and her beau Vignesh Shivan had the best time during their vacation. They enjoyed a board game and gave major relationship cues
Vignesh Shivan penned his heart out to 'Kanmani' Nayanthara for being his strength and credited film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal and said hope she is happy and made her proud
Nayanthara and Vignesh can't take off eyes on each other and this pic proves they are madly in love and define relationship goals
