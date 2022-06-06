Heading 3

Nayanthara- Vignesh's romantic moments

Priyanka Goud

June 06, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Twitter

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan twinned in white and looked stunning as they began their wedding preparations. The couple is all set to tie the knot on June 9 after being together for 7 years

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

The couple's 2022 Valentine's Day celebrations were dreamy and full of love. Exactly at 12 midnight, Nayanthara surprised her beau with a flower bouquet just like how she did the first time

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Vignesh Shivan shared a cute video of feeding his lady love yummy seafood from a local restaurant and best part is his Kanmani aka Nayanthara just couldn't stop smiling and blushing

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara strolls on the streets of Dubai holding her boyfriend's hand. The video is literally all things cute and Nayanthara's smile at Vignesh at the end shows their real love

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara celebrated New Year in front of the Burj Khalifa. They kissed and hugged as they began the countdown

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

From Shiridi to Sidhi Vinayak, the couple took blessings looking like a perfect couple before the wedding twinning and holding each other's hand. They definitely look like a match made in heaven, perfect and full of love

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara and her beau Vignesh Shivan had the best time during their vacation. They enjoyed a board game and gave major relationship cues

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Vignesh Shivan penned his heart out to 'Kanmani' Nayanthara for being his strength and credited film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal and said hope she is happy and made her proud

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh can't take off eyes on each other and this pic proves they are madly in love and define relationship goals

