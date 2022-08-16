Heading 3

Nayanthara & Vignesh's Spain diaries

AUGUST 16, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh are on a vacation in Barcelona, Spain, and are enjoying every bit of their trip

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan looked inseparable in PDA-filled pics from a chartered flight as they flew to Spain

Vignesh Shivan kissed his thangamey Nayanthara on her hand like a doting husband and she couldn't stop blushing

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan walked around the streets of Spain with the national flag and posed for photos and videos on 75th Independence Day

Vignesh Shivan planted a kiss on Nayanthara's forehead as they posed in front of a gothic cathedral in Barcelona

Nayanthara looked beautiful in a casual outfit as she enjoyed a live drum performance on the streets of Barcelona

The director posted some photos of his Nayanthara wife on Instagram as she looked smoldering in a black party dress in Spain

The lovebirds enjoyed a bus ride as they made the most of each other's company during date night

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan hold each other's hands as they posed for an adorable selfie on the streets of Spain

