Heading 3
Nayanthara-Vignesh's Valencia honeymoon
Priyanka Goud
AUGUST 24, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
After being in a relationship for several years, lovebirds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on the 9th of June this year
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are on a Spain and Valencia holiday, having the best moments with each other
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan looked head over heels in love with each other as they twinned in white and pose for couple pics in Valencia
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan walked hand in hand on the streets of Valencia, clicked by a Spanish photographer
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Vignesh Shivan showed what it's like to work hard and travel with the love of life Nayanthara
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Vignesh Shivan & Nayanthara showed off their dance moves on the streets
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Vignesh Shivan shared a pic from the famous Kiss Wall in Barcelona, where he posed with Nayanthara with kissy faces
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara gave out touristy vibes in a black-T shirt and denim shorts, a high hair bun, and hoop earrings
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan twinned in black and posed in Valencia, near an installation of the city's name as they bid goodbye to the city
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kajal Aggarwal & her baby boy Neil