Heading 3

Nayanthara & Vignesh's wedding details

Priyanka Goud

JUNE 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adorable couples in the film industry, who set the bar of love for high very high with their relationship

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s love story began on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015, which gradually turned into a thick friendship and within no time, cupid’s arrow struck them

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

The lovely couple have been in a relationship for 6 years and are madly in love with each other. They have also been in a live-in relationship before taking the plunge to the next leve

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

The power couple of South, Nayanthara, and Vignesh Shivan is all set to tie the knot on June 9 in an intimate ceremony in Mahabalipuram

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

The close-knit nuptials of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will be followed by a grand reception in Chennai, which will be attended by their industry friends

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s printed wedding invite is traditional and features illustrations of a bride and groom with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’s music

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Many big personalities including TN Chief Minister MK Stalin, Rajinikanth, Ajith, Chiranjeevi, Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee, Anirudh Ravichander and others are expected to attend Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon will direct the wedding ceremony of Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara on June 9

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

The wedding film of the couple is reportedly already sold to an OTT platform for a whopping price and will be available for streaming to audiences

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:R Madhavan & Sarita- 23 years of love

Click Here