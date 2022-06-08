Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adorable couples in the film industry, who set the bar of love for high very high with their relationship
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s love story began on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015, which gradually turned into a thick friendship and within no time, cupid’s arrow struck them
The lovely couple have been in a relationship for 6 years and are madly in love with each other. They have also been in a live-in relationship before taking the plunge to the next leve
The power couple of South, Nayanthara, and Vignesh Shivan is all set to tie the knot on June 9 in an intimate ceremony in Mahabalipuram
The close-knit nuptials of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will be followed by a grand reception in Chennai, which will be attended by their industry friends
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s printed wedding invite is traditional and features illustrations of a bride and groom with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’s music
Many big personalities including TN Chief Minister MK Stalin, Rajinikanth, Ajith, Chiranjeevi, Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee, Anirudh Ravichander and others are expected to attend Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding
Ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon will direct the wedding ceremony of Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara on June 9
The wedding film of the couple is reportedly already sold to an OTT platform for a whopping price and will be available for streaming to audiences
