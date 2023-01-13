JAN 13, 2023
Nayanthara's skincare secrets
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Lady Superstar Nayanthara keeps the fans hooked with her flawless skin. Today, let us take a look at some of the beauty secrets which the Connect actress swears by.
The Southern beauty
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
One of the key rules that the diva swears by is drinking a lot of water and fruit juices, keeping her skin hydrated.
Drinking lots of water
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
To keep her tresses healthy and strong, she depends on basic coconut oil massage on a regular basis.
Coconut hair oil
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
As for her well-groomed brow, the stunner uses fillers and pencils.
Statement eyebrows
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Her makeup usually includes glossy lips and light foundation. She likes to keep it as minimal as possible.
Makeup secrets
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara never steps out without sunscreen and was once quoted saying that she 'can't live without it.
Sunscreen is a must
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
She regularly cleanses, tones, and moisturizes her skin to keep it healthy and flawless.
Cleansing, toning, moisturizing
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
The stunner believes in letting her skin breathe, and opts to stay sans makeup as much as possible.
Keeping in natural
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
In order to make her beautiful eyes shine brighter, she prefers to go with natural kajal as opposed to branded ones.
Natural Kajal
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Last but not least, the key to a glowing skin is inner peace and staying happy.
Inner peace
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.