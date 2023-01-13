JAN 13, 2023

Heading 3

Nayanthara's skincare secrets

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Lady Superstar Nayanthara keeps the fans hooked with her flawless skin. Today, let us take a look at some of the beauty secrets which the Connect actress swears by.

The Southern beauty

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

One of the key rules that the diva swears by is drinking a lot of water and fruit juices, keeping her skin hydrated. 

Drinking lots of water 

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

To keep her tresses healthy and strong, she depends on basic coconut oil massage on a regular basis.

Coconut hair oil 

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

As for her well-groomed brow, the stunner uses fillers and pencils. 

Statement eyebrows 

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Her makeup usually includes glossy lips and light foundation. She likes to keep it as minimal as possible. 

Makeup secrets

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara never steps out without sunscreen and was once quoted saying that she 'can't live without it.

Sunscreen is a must

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

She regularly cleanses, tones, and moisturizes her skin to keep it healthy and flawless.

Cleansing, toning, moisturizing

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

The stunner believes in letting her skin breathe, and opts to stay sans makeup as much as possible.

Keeping in natural

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

In order to make her beautiful eyes shine brighter, she prefers to go with natural kajal as opposed to branded ones.

Natural Kajal

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Last but not least, the key to a glowing skin is inner peace and staying happy.

Inner peace

