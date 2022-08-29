Heading 3
Nayanthara's skincare tips
Nayanthara is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the film industry. She is the perfect example of beauty with brains
Nayanthara has very beautiful and glow skin, which she maintains diligently with proper skin care and her pics prove the same
Nayanthara once revealed that she relies on sunscreen and it is something that she can't live without
To make sure her skin is glowing and pimple-free all the time, Nayanthara drinks a lot of water and fruit juices
Cleansing, toning and moisturising is the basic part of her routine skin care
Nayanthara prefers keeping her makeup subtle yet eye-grabbing. Mascara is a must thing for her and she loves intense eyebrows
Before she goes to bed, Nayanthara makes sure to take her makeup off without miss for healthy skin
Coconut Oil is a natural moisturiser and ensures that skin and hair remain hydrated at all times. So, it is not surprising that Nayanthara swears by this ingredient
The actress reportedly does not rely on harmful trends like crash diets. Instead, she has a diet plan that includes wholesome foods in recommended quantities
