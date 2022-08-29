Heading 3

Nayanthara's skincare tips

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the film industry.  She is the perfect example of beauty with brains

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara has very beautiful and glow skin, which she maintains diligently with proper skin care and her pics prove the same

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara once revealed that she relies on sunscreen and it is something that she can't live without

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

To make sure her skin is glowing and pimple-free all the time, Nayanthara drinks a lot of water and fruit juices

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Cleansing, toning and moisturising is the basic part of her routine skin care

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara prefers keeping her makeup subtle yet eye-grabbing. Mascara is a must thing for her and she loves intense eyebrows

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Before she goes to bed, Nayanthara makes sure to take her makeup off without miss for healthy skin

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Coconut Oil is a natural moisturiser and ensures that skin and hair remain hydrated at all times. So, it is not surprising that Nayanthara swears by this ingredient

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

The actress reportedly does not rely on harmful trends like crash diets. Instead, she has a diet plan that includes wholesome foods in recommended quantities

