DEC 29, 2022
Nayanthara's twins Uyir and Ulagam
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently embarked on a new journey as they welcomed twin boys through surrogacy
A new journey begins
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Back in October this year, the filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and informed that he and his lady love have become 'amma and appa'
'Amma and Appa'
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
However, as soon as they made the happy announcement, their surrogacy process was put under the lens
The surrogacy row
Legal trouble
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Minister M Subramanian said that the government will seek an explanation from the two about the process
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
The department set up a panel to see if there were any discrepancies in the surrogation process
observation
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
In an affidavit provided by the couple, they revealed that their marriage was registered six years ago. They further informed that they did not break any laws
The clarification
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
The panel finally gave the couple a clean chit, claiming that they did not violate any norms
Clean chit
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
The lovebirds cannot contain their excitement as they pose with their little bundle of joy
The Happy couple
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Here is Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wishing everyone a happy Diwali with little Uyir & Ulagam
Diwali 2022
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Don't they make an adorable little family as these four pose for a picture-perfect Christmas photo
Christmas 2022
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.