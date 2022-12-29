Heading 3

PRACHI MALHOTRA

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 29, 2022

Nayanthara's twins Uyir and Ulagam

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently embarked on a new journey as they welcomed twin boys through surrogacy

A new journey begins

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Back in October this year, the filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and informed that he and his lady love have become 'amma and appa'

'Amma and Appa'

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

However, as soon as they made the happy announcement, their surrogacy process was put under the lens

The surrogacy row

Legal trouble

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Minister M Subramanian said that the government will seek an explanation from the two about the process

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

The department set up a panel to see if there were any discrepancies in the surrogation process

observation

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

In an affidavit provided by the couple, they revealed that their marriage was registered six years ago. They further informed that they did not break any laws

The clarification

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

The panel finally gave the couple a clean chit, claiming that they did not violate any norms

Clean chit

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

The lovebirds cannot contain their excitement as they pose with their little bundle of joy

The Happy couple

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Here is Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wishing everyone a happy Diwali with little Uyir & Ulagam

Diwali 2022

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Don't they make an adorable little family as these four pose for a picture-perfect Christmas photo

Christmas 2022

