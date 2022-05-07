Entertainment
priyanka Goud
MAY 07, 2022
Nazriya & Fahadh Faasil's love story
Best couple
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are one of the sought-after couples in the South. They are not just the best on-screen couple but also off-screen
Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim fell in love with each other during the shooting of their film, Bangalore Days. Their beautiful and romantic pics are proof that they were destined to be together
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
Love story
Interestingly, not Fahadh but Nazriya proposed to her partner ‘Will you marry me?’ while they were sitting in a room post-pack-up. The Trance actor immediately said 'Yes' impressed by her honesty
Big proposal
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
One of the stunning couples in the Malayalam film industry got engaged on 20 January 2014 and got married in the same year on 21 August
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
Wedlock
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
Fahadh and Nazriya have 12 years age difference but that is not a barrier in their relationship. Nazriya was 19 years old when she got married while Fahadh was 32 years old
Age barriers
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
Post her wedding, Nazriya Nazim gave all her time to her family and took almost a four-year-long break from acting and returned to films in 2018 with Anjali Menon’s Koode
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are work partners too as their last film together was Trance, which became a blockbuster hit
Work partners
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
Social media life
While Fahadh Faasil is not on social media and likes to keep himself away from the media glare, Nazriya Nazim keeps treating us with stunning of them on Instagram
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
Cute family
Nazriya, Fahadh and their furry pet dog Oreo make the cutest family ever and there’s denying ever
