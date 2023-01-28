Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 28, 2023

Nazriya Nazim-Fahadh Faasil’s love story

Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

Mollywood's most adored duo, Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil lived a fairy tale love story before getting their ‘happily ever after’.

A fairytale love saga

From being co-stars to becoming life partners, their romantic tale will make you believe in love all over again. 

Co-stars to life partners

These two first met on the sets of the 2014 romantic-comedy, Bangalore Days, which also starred Dulquer Salman, Nivin Pauly, and Nithya Menen, among others.

 Bangalore Days

They played husband and wife in the film and developed an instant chemistry, which translated on-screen as well.

On-screen and off screen

Even before Banglore Days was released in the cinema halls, Fahadh Faasil announced his engagement to his co-star, Nazriya Nazim.

Hitched!

Within a couple of months of their engagement, the lovebirds tied the knot in August 2014 in Trivandrum.

The D-Day

Fahadh Faasil opened up about how Nazriya Nazim had walked up to him out of the blue on the set and asked him to marry her. 

The proposal

He further revealed that she promised him that she would take care of him for the rest of his life. 

Vows

Even after being married for so many years, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim still look soo in love, and continue to shell couple goals.

Standing the test of time

While Fahadh Faasil is not on social media, his better half keeps on sharing sneak peeks of their precious moments.

Precious moments

