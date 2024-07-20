Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Sports
july 20, 2024
NBA players with the most followers in 2024
One of the most celebrated players in the NBA is Lebron James. He boasts 159 million followers. Fans can follow him on Instagram and Twitter under the @KingJames handle
LeBron James
Image source: Getty
With his exceptional three-point shooting, Stephen Curry has transformed basketball and enjoys nearly 56.3 million followers
Stephen Curry
Image source: Getty
Popular for his dynamic playing style and influential fashion sense, Russell Westbrook has a limited social media presence but still has a staggering 23.1 million followers
Russell Westbrook
Image source: Getty
This NBA player maintains an active social media presence and has a substantial following of 19.8 million owing to her tweets and Instagram live sessions
Kyrie Irving
Image source: Getty
He is one of the prominent players of the Chicago Bulls. On Instagram, fans can follow him under the handle @zo. Lonzo has 18.3 million followers
Lonzo Ball
Image source: Getty
He stands sixth on the list of most followed NBA players. Klay boasts a substantial following of 17.2 million
Image source: Getty
Klay Thompson
Known for his personable nature, he is a global superstar with approximately 16.2 million Instagram followers
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Image source: Getty
On Instagram, Kevin Durant goes by easymoneysniper and uses his handle to interact with fans. On the platform, he has around 13.4 million followers
Kevin Durant
Image source: Getty
With 11.8 million followers on Instagram, he is one of the NBA players to have a strong social media presence
Chris Paul
Image source: Getty
He plays for the Los Angeles Clippers and has around 10.2 million followers on Instagram
Paul George
Image source: Getty
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.