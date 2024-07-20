Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

 Sports

july 20, 2024

NBA players with the most followers in 2024

One of the most celebrated players in the NBA is Lebron James. He boasts 159 million followers. Fans can follow him on Instagram and Twitter under the @KingJames handle

LeBron James

Image source: Getty

With his exceptional three-point shooting, Stephen Curry has transformed basketball and enjoys nearly 56.3 million followers

Stephen Curry

Image source: Getty

Popular for his dynamic playing style and influential fashion sense, Russell Westbrook has a limited social media presence but still has a staggering 23.1 million followers 

Russell Westbrook

Image source: Getty

This NBA player maintains an active social media presence and has a substantial following of 19.8 million owing to her tweets and Instagram live sessions

Kyrie Irving

Image source: Getty

He is one of the prominent players of the Chicago Bulls. On Instagram, fans can follow him under the handle @zo. Lonzo has 18.3 million followers

Lonzo Ball

Image source: Getty

He stands sixth on the list of most followed NBA players. Klay boasts a substantial following of 17.2 million

Image source: Getty

Klay Thompson 

Known for his personable nature, he is a global superstar with approximately 16.2 million Instagram followers

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Image source: Getty

On Instagram, Kevin Durant goes by easymoneysniper and uses his handle to interact with fans. On the platform, he has around 13.4 million followers 

Kevin Durant

Image source: Getty

With 11.8 million followers on Instagram, he is one of the NBA players to have a strong social media presence

Chris Paul

Image source: Getty

He plays for the Los Angeles Clippers and has around 10.2 million followers on Instagram

Paul George

Image source: Getty

