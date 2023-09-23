Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 23, 2023
NC23: Sai Pallavi joined Naga Chaitanya
Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for his next film with Chandoo Mondeti at its helm. The untitled film will mark his 23rd outing
Naga Chaitanya
Image: Geetha Arts' Instagram
NC 23 would mark the third collaboration between the actor and the director, after Savyasachi in 2018 and Premam in 2016
NC 23
Video: Geetha Arts' Instagram
In the latest update related to the film, Gargi actress Sai Pallavi has officially joined the cast for NC23. She would be seen playing the female lead opposite Naga Chaitanya
Image: Geetha Arts' Instagram
Sai Pallavi
This would be the second collaboration between the Custody actor and the Premam actress, with the 2021 musical romantic-drama Love Story being the first
Second Collaboration
Image: IMDB
Makers
Image: Sai Pallavi's Instagram
The film is produced by Bunny Vas under the banner of Geetha Arts
Shooting
Image: Naga Chaitanya’s Instagram
The film is presently in the pre-production stage. It is likely to roll over the camera very soon
True Story
Image: IMDB
As per reports, Naga Chaitanya’s character is a young man belonging to a fishermen’s community from a small town in Andhra Pradesh. It is said to be based on a true story
The makers are yet to decide on its release date. However, the movie is likely to hit the theaters in Summer 2024
Release Date
Image: Naga Chaitanya’s Instagram
Apart from NC23, the actor is also set to make his OTT debut with the supernatural horror web series, officially titled Dootha
Chaitanya's Next
Image: Naga Chaitanya’s Instagram
Sai Pallavi was last seen in Gargi. The actress will be next seen in Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film, tentatively titled SK21. It is touted to be a biographical drama
Sai Pallavi's Next
Image: IMDB
