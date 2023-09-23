Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 23, 2023

NC23: Sai Pallavi joined Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for his next film with Chandoo Mondeti at its helm. The untitled film will mark his 23rd outing

Naga Chaitanya 

NC 23 would mark the third collaboration between the actor and the director, after Savyasachi in 2018 and Premam in 2016

NC 23

In the latest update related to the film, Gargi actress Sai Pallavi has officially joined the cast for NC23. She would be seen playing the female lead opposite Naga Chaitanya 

Sai Pallavi

This would be the second collaboration between the Custody actor and the Premam actress, with the 2021 musical romantic-drama Love Story being the first

 Second Collaboration 

Makers

The film is produced by Bunny Vas under the banner of Geetha Arts

Shooting

The film is presently in the pre-production stage. It is likely to roll over the camera very soon

True Story

As per reports, Naga Chaitanya’s character is a young man belonging to a fishermen’s community from a small town in Andhra Pradesh. It is said to be based on a true story

The makers are yet to decide on its release date. However, the movie is likely to hit the theaters in Summer 2024

Release Date

Apart from NC23, the actor is also set to make his OTT debut with the supernatural horror web series, officially titled Dootha

 Chaitanya's Next

Sai Pallavi was last seen in Gargi. The actress will be next seen in Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film, tentatively titled SK21. It is touted to be a biographical drama

Sai Pallavi's Next

