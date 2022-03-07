Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 07, 2022
Neelam on B-town & more
Women’s Day
On the occasion of Women’s Day, Neelam Kothari starred in the third episode of Woman Up. Here are the most memorable quotes from the show
Video: Pinkvilla
When I was doing films, it was always like a standard kind of movie being made. The heroine had to know how to dance, she had to look good and that was the basic criteria back then
Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram
A criteria for films
After the OTT platforms have been launched, it's just a different ball game altogether because now makers are willing to experiment. They're not only worried about the collections
OTT platforms
Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram
Anyone from this industry who says a nasty article or a rumour doesn't affect them, I think they would be liars because it does affect you
Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram
Nasty articles & rumours
I think the media nowadays is a lot kinder, it’s a lot nicer, back then they were brutal
Media nowadays
Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram
The transition from being an actress to an entrepreneur was one of the most difficult transitions for me
Video: Pinkvilla
Actress to entrepreneur
I think women have the ability to multitask. They have the inner strength and the drive
Multitasking
Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram
If you're passionate about something do it and give it your hundred percent
Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram
About passion
Facing the camera brings out another Neelam, I just come alive and when I am creating jewellery, it's my passion and I love that as well but I like being my own boss, so jewellery designing for sure
Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram
Between acting & entrepreneurship
For a woman to be independent is so important and following their passion and dreams is also important. Everything is not just about marriage and having children
Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram
On women being independent
