Akshat Sundrani

MAR 07, 2022

Neelam on B-town & more

Women’s Day

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Neelam Kothari starred in the third episode of Woman Up. Here are the most memorable quotes from the show

Video: Pinkvilla

When I was doing films, it was always like a standard kind of movie being made. The heroine had to know how to dance, she had to look good and that was the basic criteria back then

Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram

A criteria for films

After the OTT platforms have been launched, it's just a different ball game altogether because now makers are willing to experiment. They're not only worried about the collections

OTT platforms

Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram

Anyone from this industry who says a nasty article or a rumour doesn't affect them, I think they would be liars because it does affect you

Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram

Nasty articles & rumours

I think the media nowadays is a lot kinder, it’s a lot nicer, back then they were brutal

Media nowadays

Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram

The transition from being an actress to an entrepreneur was one of the most difficult transitions for me

Video: Pinkvilla

Actress to entrepreneur

I think women have the ability to multitask. They have the inner strength and the drive

Multitasking

Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram

If you're passionate about something do it and give it your hundred percent

Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram

About passion

Facing the camera brings out another Neelam, I just come alive and when I am creating jewellery, it's my passion and I love that as well but I like being my own boss, so jewellery designing for sure

Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram

Between acting & entrepreneurship

For a woman to be independent is so important and following their passion and dreams is also important. Everything is not just about marriage and having children

Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram

On women being independent

