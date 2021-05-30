lesser known facts
Neena Gupta's
Neena Gupta was born and brought up in New Delhi
She attended The Lawrence School, Sanawar and went ahead to get her Masters Degree and M Phil in Sanskrit
The artist is also an alumnus of National School of Drama, New Delhi
She made her Bollywood debut in 1982 with the film, Saath Saath
Neena Gupta made her television debut in 1985 with Khandaan
Neena is a vegetarian and has often revealed that she is very conscious about her diet as “healthy food is the way to a healthy living”
She was in a relationship with the former West Indian cricket player, Vivian Richards and the couple even have a daughter named Masaba Gupta
Neena Gupta has won the National Award twice for her performances
The senior actress was acknowledged with two Filmfare Awards for her role in Badhaai Ho
Neena found love again and tied the knot with CA, Vivek Mehra in 2008 at a private ceremony in the US
