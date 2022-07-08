Heading 3

Neetu Kapoor- An evergreen fashionista

Prerna Verma

JULY 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Neetu looks gorgeous in this pink salwar kameez and gives us cues to nail it

The elegant beauty in Pink

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Neetu stuns in this black Indo-Western outfit and her look will leave you mesmerised

The modern mama

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Neetu looks the epitome of beauty in this red saree look and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her

Beauty in red

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Neetu Kapoor looks lovely in this retro look as she also flaunts her bright smile

The retro queen

Video: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Neetu has got all that it takes to be a boss lady and this video of her dancing with Riddhima and Manish Malhotra is proof

The boss lady

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Neetu had once shared this old hidden gem from her younger days as she posed with Rishi Kapoor. She wore a red dungaree and paired it with a shirt

The young charm

Video: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Neetu Kapoor always keeps herself up-to-date with the latest fashion and here she's seen posing with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Like mother, like daughter

Neetu looks chic in this long black coat that she paired with her white attire for her Central Park stroll

The New York look

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Neetu always puts her best fashion foot forward and looks stunning in green pants and a blingy green top

Slaying in green

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Neetu looks stylish in a red top and denims that she paired with a black jacket

Nailing in casual

