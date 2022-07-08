Heading 3
Neetu Kapoor- An evergreen fashionista
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Neetu looks gorgeous in this pink salwar kameez and gives us cues to nail it
The elegant beauty in Pink
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Neetu stuns in this black Indo-Western outfit and her look will leave you mesmerised
The modern mama
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Neetu looks the epitome of beauty in this red saree look and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her
Beauty in red
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Neetu Kapoor looks lovely in this retro look as she also flaunts her bright smile
The retro queen
Video: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Neetu has got all that it takes to be a boss lady and this video of her dancing with Riddhima and Manish Malhotra is proof
The boss lady
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Neetu had once shared this old hidden gem from her younger days as she posed with Rishi Kapoor. She wore a red dungaree and paired it with a shirt
The young charm
Video: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Neetu Kapoor always keeps herself up-to-date with the latest fashion and here she's seen posing with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
Like mother, like daughter
Neetu looks chic in this long black coat that she paired with her white attire for her Central Park stroll
The New York look
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Neetu always puts her best fashion foot forward and looks stunning in green pants and a blingy green top
Slaying in green
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Neetu looks stylish in a red top and denims that she paired with a black jacket
Nailing in casual
