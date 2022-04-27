Entertainment

Neetu Kapoor is ideal mom-in-law to Alia

Neetu’s world

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

She shared Alia and Ranbir’s wedding photos and wrote, “My world” along with evil eyes and heart emojis

Best Saas Ever

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

After Alia-Ranbir’s wedding, Neetu said that she wants her daughter-in-law to rule the house

After their Mehendi, Neetu praised the Raazi actress and said, “She is the best. Bahot cute hai.”

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

So blessed

Neetu Kapoor had danced her heart out during the wedding festivities which speaks volumes of her love for Alia

Bond of a lifetime

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Friendly relation

Neetu wants a friendly relationship with her bahu as she had with her mother-in-law Krishna Kapoor

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

The veteran actress never misses a chance to praise her. Once she called Alia lovely and beautiful during an interview

Luckiest Alia

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

She expressed her admiration for Alia and called her the purest form of a human being

Neetu loves Alia

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Neetu always cheers Alia’s work. When Gangubai Kathiawadi was released, she was one of the few first people who showered love on her

Best duo ever

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Ahead of Ranbir-Alia’s wedding, Neetu had welcomed Alia into her family. They often spend time together and the bond is getting stronger day by day

The Family

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Here Neetu is seen hugging her precious daughter-in-law Alia

Neetu’s special people

