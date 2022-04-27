Entertainment
Anjali Sinha
APR 27, 2022
Neetu Kapoor is ideal mom-in-law to Alia
Neetu’s world
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
She shared Alia and Ranbir’s wedding photos and wrote, “My world” along with evil eyes and heart emojis
Best Saas Ever
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
After Alia-Ranbir’s wedding, Neetu said that she wants her daughter-in-law to rule the house
After their Mehendi, Neetu praised the Raazi actress and said, “She is the best. Bahot cute hai.”
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
So blessed
Neetu Kapoor had danced her heart out during the wedding festivities which speaks volumes of her love for Alia
Bond of a lifetime
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Friendly relation
Neetu wants a friendly relationship with her bahu as she had with her mother-in-law Krishna Kapoor
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
The veteran actress never misses a chance to praise her. Once she called Alia lovely and beautiful during an interview
Luckiest Alia
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
She expressed her admiration for Alia and called her the purest form of a human being
Neetu loves Alia
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Neetu always cheers Alia’s work. When Gangubai Kathiawadi was released, she was one of the few first people who showered love on her
Best duo ever
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Ahead of Ranbir-Alia’s wedding, Neetu had welcomed Alia into her family. They often spend time together and the bond is getting stronger day by day
The Family
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Here Neetu is seen hugging her precious daughter-in-law Alia
Neetu’s special people
