MAY 18, 2022

Neha & Angad’s cute moments with kids

|

Yoga session

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Mom-daughter duo, Neha and Mehr can be seen performing yoga together.

Adorable moment

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Neha loves to stay fit. In this picture, son Guriq accompanies mommy during her exercise routine.

Neha never misses a chance to capture a priceless glimpse of her kids. Here, Mehr, who wore a unicorn tiara, can be seen bending over to kiss her little brother.

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Priceless capture

Neha Dhupia celebrated Guriq's half-birthday with an adorable post. “Thank you for coming into our lives,” she wrote as she showered love on her son.

Magic and the madness

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Image: Angad Bedi Instagram 

Angad was seen enjoying a fun painting session with daughter Mehr. The actor was dressed in a blue T-shirt and had his face covered with paint.

Painting lessons

Video: Angad Bedi Instagram

The father-son duo was seen enjoying each other’s company.

Playtime

Image: Angad Bedi Instagram

Angad Bedi has always been a protective father and this priceless picture is the proof.

Protective father

Image: Angad Bedi Instagram

Angad is seen holding Guriq in his arms and caring for him.

Caring father

Video: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Neha and Angad often go out on vacations to spend time with their kids. They can be seen enjoying pool time with Mehr and Guriq.

Pool Time

Image: Angad Bedi Instagram

The smile on Angad’s face speaks volumes about a father’s unconditional love for his kids.

Unconditional Love

