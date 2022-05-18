Entertainment
Saloni Arora
MAY 18, 2022
Neha & Angad’s cute moments with kids
Yoga session
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Mom-daughter duo, Neha and Mehr can be seen performing yoga together.
Adorable moment
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Neha loves to stay fit. In this picture, son Guriq accompanies mommy during her exercise routine.
Neha never misses a chance to capture a priceless glimpse of her kids. Here, Mehr, who wore a unicorn tiara, can be seen bending over to kiss her little brother.
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Priceless capture
Neha Dhupia celebrated Guriq's half-birthday with an adorable post. “Thank you for coming into our lives,” she wrote as she showered love on her son.
Magic and the madness
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Image: Angad Bedi Instagram
Angad was seen enjoying a fun painting session with daughter Mehr. The actor was dressed in a blue T-shirt and had his face covered with paint.
Painting lessons
Video: Angad Bedi Instagram
The father-son duo was seen enjoying each other’s company.
Playtime
Image: Angad Bedi Instagram
Angad Bedi has always been a protective father and this priceless picture is the proof.
Protective father
Image: Angad Bedi Instagram
Angad is seen holding Guriq in his arms and caring for him.
Caring father
Video: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Neha and Angad often go out on vacations to spend time with their kids. They can be seen enjoying pool time with Mehr and Guriq.
Pool Time
Image: Angad Bedi Instagram
The smile on Angad’s face speaks volumes about a father’s unconditional love for his kids.
Unconditional Love
