Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi’s love story
First sight
Angad Bedi first noticed Neha Dhupia at a gym in Delhi when she was 20 years old
Angad was playing for the Delhi Under-19 cricket team at that time, while Neha was preparing for the Miss India pageant
After a few years of not seeing each other, Neha and Angad met at a common friend's party in Mumbai
Strangers to friends
They became friends in no time because they were both in a new city faraway from their homes and their bond became deeper with time
Angad Bedi soon confessed his love to Neha, who replied that she only wants to be "friends" with him
Angad’s confession
While the actor believed that Neha Dhupia will be his wife one day, he waited for her response
It took Neha Dhupia four years to break free from a previous relationship and realise her love for Angad Bedi
4 years of waiting
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia tied the knot on May 10,2018, in a hush-hush wedding with an overnight preparation
Marriage
On November 18, 2018, the couple had their first child, a daughter who they named Mehr. They welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Guriq, on October 3, 2021
Blessed with two munchkins
