Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 04, 2022

Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi’s love story

Heading 3

First sight

Angad Bedi first noticed Neha Dhupia at a gym in Delhi when she was 20 years old

Image: Angad Bedi Instagram

Angad was playing for the Delhi Under-19 cricket team at that time, while Neha was preparing for the Miss India pageant

Image: Angad Bedi Instagram

After a few years of not seeing each other, Neha and Angad met at a common friend's party in Mumbai

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Strangers to friends

They became friends in no time because they were both in a new city faraway from their homes and their bond became deeper with time

Image: Angad Bedi Instagram

Angad Bedi soon confessed his love to Neha, who replied that she only wants to be "friends" with him

Image: Angad Bedi Instagram

Angad’s confession

While the actor believed that Neha Dhupia will be his wife one day, he waited for her response

Image: Angad Bedi Instagram

It took Neha Dhupia four years to break free from a previous relationship and realise her love for Angad Bedi

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

4 years of waiting

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia tied the knot on May 10,2018, in a hush-hush wedding with an overnight preparation

Image: Angad Bedi Instagram

Marriage

On November 18, 2018, the couple had their first child, a daughter who they named Mehr. They welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Guriq, on October 3, 2021

Image: Angad Bedi Instagram

Blessed with two munchkins

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kunal Kapoor-Naina Bachchan’s relation

Click Here