Heading 3

 Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi’s romantic pics

Lubna Khan

OCT 25, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Romantic holiday in the Maldives

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi look stunning together and make for a picture-perfect couple.

Image: Stories by Joseph Radhik

Dancing the night away

We can’t get over how adorable Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi look in this picture!

Image: Prasad Naaik

Maternity photoshoot

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi look so-in-love in this adorable picture from the actress’ maternity photoshoot.

 Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Couple goals

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia serve major couple goals in this stunning picture from the Diwali celebration last year.

Image: Angad Bedi Instagram

Baby shower

This picture of Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia from the actress’ baby shower is just too cute for words!

Image: Angad Bedi Instagram

Better together

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s love-filled pictures never fail to make fans swoon!

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

On a vacay

Neha Dhupia wished Angad Bedi on his birthday by posting this cute selfie, and wrote, “Officially renaming today as #AngadBedi day.... #happybirthday my love.”

Image: Angad Bedi Instagram

Cool couple

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shared this stunning picture from their Maldives vacation two years ago. 

Image: Angad Bedi Instagram

Playful, goofy picture

Angad Bedi shared this picture on Neha’s birthday and wrote, “To the Mrs... my pillar of strength!! Wish you a very happy birthday. I love you my fearless no filter girl.”

Image: Angad Bedi Instagram

Power couple

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in 2018, and they are parents to two kids, daughter Mehr and son Guriq.

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here