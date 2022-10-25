Heading 3
Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi’s romantic pics
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Romantic holiday in the Maldives
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi look stunning together and make for a picture-perfect couple.
Image: Stories by Joseph Radhik
Dancing the night away
We can’t get over how adorable Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi look in this picture!
Image: Prasad Naaik
Maternity photoshoot
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi look so-in-love in this adorable picture from the actress’ maternity photoshoot.
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Couple goals
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia serve major couple goals in this stunning picture from the Diwali celebration last year.
Image: Angad Bedi Instagram
Baby shower
This picture of Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia from the actress’ baby shower is just too cute for words!
Image: Angad Bedi Instagram
Better together
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s love-filled pictures never fail to make fans swoon!
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
On a vacay
Neha Dhupia wished Angad Bedi on his birthday by posting this cute selfie, and wrote, “Officially renaming today as #AngadBedi day.... #happybirthday my love.”
Image: Angad Bedi Instagram
Cool couple
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shared this stunning picture from their Maldives vacation two years ago.
Image: Angad Bedi Instagram
Playful, goofy picture
Angad Bedi shared this picture on Neha’s birthday and wrote, “To the Mrs... my pillar of strength!! Wish you a very happy birthday. I love you my fearless no filter girl.”
Image: Angad Bedi Instagram
Power couple
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in 2018, and they are parents to two kids, daughter Mehr and son Guriq.