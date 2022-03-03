On the occasion of Women’s Day, Neha Dhupia starred in the second episode of Woman Up. Here are the most memorable quotes from the show
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Back then when you were taking a chance there was less murmur, there was less surround sound. Would you get categorised? Would you get sectioned? Would you be put in a box? That’s always going to happen
Video: Pinkvilla
Taking chances & categorising
When I went to my first meeting for Roadies, I went in to say no, but the meeting was so great that I turned around and said yes
Taking up Roadies
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
When it comes to trolling, there's no end to it and what makes me angry is when they go on your children or when they go on your family or when they take you down
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Trolling
What’s your superpower that you can just click six words and do like a headline out of it or troll someone? What’s my superpower? I can give life. Can you match that?
Body shaming post-pregnancy
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
I feel that somewhere, I may have paved the way for women to not take such long sabbaticals and then come back
Image: Mohit Varu
On sabbaticals
If you have to force things like this so this kind of changes and if it doesn’t come naturally then there’s is no respect for it
Forcing things to change
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Sometimes things happen to you for longer because you let them happen so if you smell the problem, if you can smell something burning, if you can smell the smoke, run away from the fire
Video: Pinkvilla
Ignoring the signs
The only way to get past it is by normalising breastfeeding and not sexualising it. If I’m on a plane I shouldn’t be the one hiding in a bathroom
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Taboo around breastfeeding
It's tough enough what we do as moms, you don't wake up looking even half like this. You're in shambles; you're falling apart; you're come out of like between inside-outside 80 stitches so be kind to this person
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Motherhood
