Neha Dhupia’s
 Impeccable ethnic style

Akriti Anand

NOV 03, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Pink love

The actress looked pretty in a powder pink colour salwar suit.

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Colours all over

She styled her multi-colour saree with a pink colour blouse.

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Pastel is ruling

Neha shows how to style a simple pastel colour saree elegantly.

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

It’s all about dressing

The actress paved way for light beige colour attire for the upcoming wedding season.

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Monday blues

If you are stepping out, then Neha’s simple blue ethnic wear is perfect for it.

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Neha is spotted wearing a red salwar kurta set as she poses for the camera.

Red is heart

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Fusion

The star wore an ikkat print flared kurta with a red dupatta.

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Yellow and blue

The colour combination is rare and makes her look more beautiful.

Pretty Woman

Neha is looking very stylish as she styles her regular kurta with a printed dupatta.

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Black beauty

The actress nails a black saree look and styles it with oxidised jewellery.

