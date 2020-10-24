Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet's December 18, 2020
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are one of the most adorable couples in the industry
As revealed by Rohanpreet, he first met Neha to shoot for their music video 'Nehu Da Vyah'
"I didn't even realise what she wrote for that song would come true one day," he added
Rohanpreet further revealed that it was love at first sight for him
The singer was impressed by her down-to-earth nature
Neha realised he was the one for her after their first meeting
She was drawn to his good looks and polite behaviour
"He was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong," she added
"One fine day, I mustered the courage to propose to her and she said yes!," revealed Rohanpreet
The couple tied the knot on 24 October 2020
The couple recently revealed that they are expecting their first child
