Neha Kakkar’s rise to fame and success

With musical genes running in the family, Neha found her passion for music from a very early age. Neha was only four when she first started singing
Many of her die-hard fans might remember her from her Indian Idol days when she first appeared on the reality singing show as a contestant in 2006
After Indian Idol, the versatile singer released her first album ‘Neha The RockStar’ in 2008. It did not take off though
During this time, she recorded for a music album, Romeo Juliet composed by her brother, Tony Kakkar. She sang "Hai Rama" from Meerabai Not Out (2008) along with Sukhwinder Singh
The following year, she was featured in A.R. Rahman's composition, the theme song of Blue where she provided the chorus vocals for the song. She then lent her voice for the title track of the Hindi soap opera Na Aana Is Des Laado
In 2010, Kakkar made her screen debut with Vidhi Kasliwal's film Isi Life Mein...! in which she played the role of a college student. The same year, she debuted in both the Kannada and Telugu music industry by performing a total of four tracks for Sandeep Chowta
She lent her voice for the title track of the Kannada film Thamassu and the song "Nodu Baare" alongside Master Saleem. The former resulted in her only Filmfare Awards South nomination as the Best Female Playback Singer
It was only in 2013 that Neha got her first Bollywood break with ‘Dhating Naach’ for the movie ‘Phata Poster Nikhla Hero’
But a year later, 2014 proved to be a breakthrough year for her. Neha delivered two back to back hits with the song of the summer ‘Sunny Sunny’ featuring Honey Singh and later an upbeat Punjabi wedding number ‘London Thumakda’
Since then there was no looking back for the chirpy singer. She has had some of the major blockbuster hits to her name including ‘Kala Chashma’, ‘Dilbar Dilbar’, ‘Badri Ki Dulhania’, ‘Manali Trance’ and so many more!