The inspiring October 21, 2020
journey
of
Neha
Kakkar
Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers in the music industry
Neha started singing at the age of four
In 2004, she moved to Mumbai with her brother Tony Kakkar
In 2006, she participated in Indian Idol 2 but got eliminated
Though she did not win the show, she bagged other opportunities
In 2008, she launched her debut album 'Neha The Rockstar' with music by Meet Bros
She made her B-town debut as a chorus singer in the film Meerabai Not Out
Her song 'Second Hand Jawani' proved to be a major breakthrough for her
In 2013, she was the voice behind the superhit song 'Dhating Nach.'
Post that 2014 made way for more hit chartbusters for Neha
Neha was one of the judges on the show, Indian Idol 10
She went through a rough phase and also battled depression
From staying in a rented one BHK home, she now owns a swanky bungalow in Rishikesh
