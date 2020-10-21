The inspiring
journey
of
Neha
Kakkar

October 21, 2020

Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers in the music industry

Neha started singing at the age of four

In 2004, she moved to Mumbai with her brother Tony Kakkar

In 2006, she participated in Indian Idol 2 but got eliminated

Though she did not win the show, she bagged other opportunities

In 2008, she launched her debut album 'Neha The Rockstar' with music by Meet Bros

She made her B-town debut as a chorus singer in the film Meerabai Not Out

Her song 'Second Hand Jawani' proved to be a major breakthrough for her

In 2013, she was the voice behind the superhit song 'Dhating Nach.'

Post that 2014 made way for more hit chartbusters for Neha

Neha was one of the judges on the show, Indian Idol 10

She went through a rough phase and also battled depression

From staying in a rented one BHK home, she now owns a swanky bungalow in Rishikesh

