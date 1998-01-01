Neighbors to Lovers in K-drama
K-dramas that feature neighbors who might or might not be childhood friends end up falling in love with each other through the course of the K-drama
Image: tvN
What is the Neighbours to Lovers trope?
In this upcoming K-drama, Bae Suzy plays Lee Doo Na who is a former K-pop idol and neighbor to Won Jun who is an ordinary university student
Image: netflix Korea
DOONA!
This K-drama features childhood friends who have lived together since childhood in the same locality. The love triangle in this is heartbreaking but the friendship dynamic and overall love stories of all characters are heartwarming
Image: tvN
Reply 1998
In this K-drama, our main leads, Jae Chan (Lee Jong Suk) and Hong Joo, start off as neighbors. Adding a touch of fate, Hong Joo dreamt of Jae Chan, and remarkably, he became her neighbor on the very same day
Image: SBS TV
While You Were Sleeping
Gong Shim, in pursuit of funding for her art study abroad, decides to rent out her rooftop room to a pro-bono lawyer. Little does she know that this decision will completely alter the course of her life
Image: SBS
Beautiful Gong Shim
In this drama, childhood friends Choi Aera (Kim Ji Won) and Ko Dong Man (Park Seo Joon) live in front of each other's houses along with their other two friends Bae Sol Hee (Song Ha Yoon) and Kim Joo Man (Ahn Jae Hong)
Image: KBS2
Fight For My Way
After the death of his wife, Crown Prince Lee Gak time-travels 300 years into the future. In 21st-century Seoul, he encounters Joo Se Na, a woman bearing an uncanny resemblance to his late princess who later turns into a neighbor
Image: SBS
Rooftop Prince
Do Min Joon, a cynical alien stranded on Earth for four centuries, reevaluates his perspective on humans after getting involved with his neighbor, the lively actress Cheon Seong Yi
Image: SBS TV
My Love from the Star
In this series, while the main leads may not be neighbors, the adorable second lead couple, Jin Yeong Seo and Sung Hoon who are, steal the spotlight with their charming chemistry
Image: SBS TV
Business Proposal
Seventeen-year-old Shin Sol I, a cheerful student, harbors a crush on her neighbor and fellow student, Cha Heon. Despite Cha Heon's seeming aloofness, he struggles with expressing his feelings, creating a charming dynamic between the two
Image: Kakao TV
A Love So Beautiful