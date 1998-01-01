Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

October 02,2023

Entertainment

Neighbors to Lovers in K-drama

K-dramas that feature neighbors who might or might not be childhood friends end up falling in love with each other through the course of the K-drama

Image: tvN

What is the Neighbours to Lovers trope?

In this upcoming K-drama, Bae Suzy plays Lee Doo Na who is a former K-pop idol and neighbor to Won Jun who is an ordinary university student

Image: netflix Korea

DOONA!

This K-drama features childhood friends who have lived together since childhood in the same locality. The love triangle in this is heartbreaking but the friendship dynamic and overall love stories of all characters are heartwarming

Image: tvN

Reply 1998

In this K-drama, our main leads, Jae Chan (Lee Jong Suk) and Hong Joo, start off as neighbors. Adding a touch of fate, Hong Joo dreamt of Jae Chan, and remarkably, he became her neighbor on the very same day

Image: SBS TV

While You Were Sleeping

Gong Shim, in pursuit of funding for her art study abroad, decides to rent out her rooftop room to a pro-bono lawyer. Little does she know that this decision will completely alter the course of her life

Image: SBS

Beautiful Gong Shim

In this drama, childhood friends Choi Aera (Kim Ji Won) and Ko Dong Man (Park Seo Joon) live in front of each other's houses along with their other two friends Bae Sol Hee (Song  Ha Yoon) and Kim Joo Man (Ahn Jae Hong)

Image: KBS2

Fight For My Way

After the death of his wife, Crown Prince Lee Gak time-travels 300 years into the future. In 21st-century Seoul, he encounters Joo Se Na, a woman bearing an uncanny resemblance to his late princess who later turns into a neighbor

Image:  SBS

Rooftop Prince

Do Min Joon, a cynical alien stranded on Earth for four centuries, reevaluates his perspective on humans after getting involved with his neighbor, the lively actress Cheon Seong Yi

Image: SBS TV

My Love from the Star

In this series, while the main leads may not be neighbors, the adorable second lead couple, Jin Yeong Seo and Sung Hoon who are, steal the spotlight with their charming chemistry

Image: SBS TV

Business Proposal

Seventeen-year-old Shin Sol I, a cheerful student, harbors a crush on her neighbor and fellow student, Cha Heon. Despite Cha Heon's seeming aloofness, he struggles with expressing his feelings, creating a charming dynamic between the two

Image: Kakao TV

 A Love So Beautiful

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here