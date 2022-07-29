Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya’s love story

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are among the most adorable couples of Telly world. Here they are seen engaged in fun conversation and enjoying each other’s company
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and soon sparks started flying between them. The couple had a lovely roka ceremony at home, and both of them sported green outfits
In the picture, the duo is seen dressed in white outfits with zari work. Aishwarya had sported a saree with a beautiful choker necklace and hair accessories. Neil is in white kurta pajamas
The couple is seen spending some alone time as they holiday together at a beach and enjoy the mesmerizing view of the sunset
Aishwarya gave a sweet surprise to Neil Bhatt as she got his name tattooed on her wrist. Neil was overwhelmed by the gift
Aishwarya is a beautiful dancer and she choreographed a beautiful dance sequence with Neil for the performance
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony, which was attended by their loved ones. It was held on 30 November 2021
Neil gave an adorable surprise on Aishwarya’s birthday by decorating her home and bringing a special cake for her
The romantic chemistry between the two is incredible, which is quite visible as Aishwarya hugged Neil when she saw him. The joy on their faces is proof of their happy marriage
The cute couple is quite popular for their fun-filled nature. Aishwarya and Neil make a lot of fun videos together
