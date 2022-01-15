Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
Jan 15, 2022
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s career timeline
Debut
Mukesh made his film debut with Sriram Raghavan's directorial, Johnny Gaddaar, in 2007
(Image- IMDb)
He delivered an outstanding performance, earning him an award for Best Male Debut at the 53rd Filmfare Awards
(Image- IMDb)
Post Debut
In 2009, he appeared in the film Aa Dekhen Zara alongside Bipasha Basu and his performance received mixed reviews from critics
(Image- IMDb)
New York
Then he starred in Kabir Khan directorial alongside John Abraham, Katrina Kaif and Irrfan Khan, which was a commercial success
(Image- IMDb)
Jail
The same year, he appeared in Madhur Bhandarkar's film, which did not fare well at the box office
(Image- IMDb)
Lafangey Parindey
In 2010, he co-starred with Deepika Padukone in Pradeep Sarkar's directorial, which was a moderate success
(Image- IMDb)
Tera Kya Hoga Johnny
The same year, he starred in Sudhir Mishra's directorial, which was delayed for two years due to sections of the film being leaked prior to release
(Image- IMDb)
Players
In 2012, he appeared in Abbas Mustan's directorial, a remake of the Hollywood film, The Italian Job. However, the film tanked at the box office
(Image- IMDb)
3G
In 2013, the actor co-starred in a horror thriller with Sonal Chauhan, but the film was not favourably received by critics
(Image- IMDb)
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
The actor co-starred with Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor in the 2015 family drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
(Image- IMDb)
Last on-screen appearance
The actor last appeared in the 2019 release Saaho, where he played an antagonist, Jai aka Ashok Chakravarty
(Image- IMDb)
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shilpa Shetty In sequin numbers