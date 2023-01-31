Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

 Entertainment

JAN 31, 2023

Nerve-chilling South thrillers

Image: IMDB

Over the years, the South film industry has come up with some nerve-chilling thrillers that will surely send shivers down your spine.

A chill down your spine

Image: IMDb

Raatchasan talks about a sub-inspector, who is in search of a serial killer. The latter makes teenage school girls his victims.

Raatchasan 

While Vikram is an upright police officer, Vedha is a smuggler and a murderer. What happens when these two lock horns?

Image: IMDb

Vikram Vedha 

Image: IMDb

Superstar Mohanlal starrer chronicles the journey of a common man who jumps through hoops to keep his family safe after they commit an accidental crime.

Drishyam

Thani Oruvan shares the story of a scientist, Siddharth Abimanyu, who is a part of some illegal medical practices, and Mithran, an efficient IPS officer who is keen to expose him.

Image: IMDb

Thani Oruvan 

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru revolves around a police officer, who is forced to relive an old case as he shares the story with his friend's son.

Image: IMDb

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru 

Another addition to the list is Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest release, Yashoda which tells the story of a surrogate mother, who uncovers a huge medical scam.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Yashoda

Lucia shares the story of a man, who suffers from insomnia. When he is tricked into buying a drug, it triggers his desires to turn his dreams into a reality.

Image: IMDb

Lucia

The film Memories talks about an alcoholic ex-cop, Sam Alex, who is investigating a string of murders committed in a similar pattern.

Image: IMDb

Memories

Kshanam revolves around an NRI man, Rishi, who comes back to his country to help his former lover look for her kidnapped daughter.

Image: IMDb

Kshanam 

22 Shey Shraban talks about a former police officer who is asked to catch a serial killer, whose killings are inspired by Bengali poetry.

Image: IMDb

22 Shey Shraban

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here