JAN 31, 2023
Nerve-chilling South thrillers
Image: IMDB
Over the years, the South film industry has come up with some nerve-chilling thrillers that will surely send shivers down your spine.
Image: IMDb
Raatchasan talks about a sub-inspector, who is in search of a serial killer. The latter makes teenage school girls his victims.
Raatchasan
While Vikram is an upright police officer, Vedha is a smuggler and a murderer. What happens when these two lock horns?
Image: IMDb
Vikram Vedha
Image: IMDb
Superstar Mohanlal starrer chronicles the journey of a common man who jumps through hoops to keep his family safe after they commit an accidental crime.
Drishyam
Thani Oruvan shares the story of a scientist, Siddharth Abimanyu, who is a part of some illegal medical practices, and Mithran, an efficient IPS officer who is keen to expose him.
Image: IMDb
Thani Oruvan
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru revolves around a police officer, who is forced to relive an old case as he shares the story with his friend's son.
Image: IMDb
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru
Another addition to the list is Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest release, Yashoda which tells the story of a surrogate mother, who uncovers a huge medical scam.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Yashoda
Lucia shares the story of a man, who suffers from insomnia. When he is tricked into buying a drug, it triggers his desires to turn his dreams into a reality.
Image: IMDb
Lucia
The film Memories talks about an alcoholic ex-cop, Sam Alex, who is investigating a string of murders committed in a similar pattern.
Image: IMDb
Memories
Kshanam revolves around an NRI man, Rishi, who comes back to his country to help his former lover look for her kidnapped daughter.
Image: IMDb
Kshanam
22 Shey Shraban talks about a former police officer who is asked to catch a serial killer, whose killings are inspired by Bengali poetry.
Image: IMDb
22 Shey Shraban
