Heading 3
Never Have I Ever: Celebrity name-drops
Surabhi Redkar
AUGUST 14, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
The Sussexes got a shoutout in the opening of Never Have I Ever Season 3 as John McEnroe declares, "Harry and Meghan, move over" to introduce Devi & Paxton as a couple
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry
Image: Getty Images
Remember Kanye West's white contact lenses phase? Well, that just got a mention on Never Have I Ever as one of the characters discusses if it would be a cool fashion choice
Kanye West
Image: Getty Images
Adele entered the Never Have I Ever world in the third season as we saw her photos plastered over Trent's (Benjamin Norris) locker
Adele
Image: Netflix
One of Netflix's biggest shows, Bridgerton's Lady Whistledown got a twist in Sherman Oaks high school as Eric was introduced as Lady Whistleboy
Bridgerton
Image: Getty Images
With Eleanor (Ramona Young) fulfilling her biggest fantasies on the drama department set, a thumbs up from Lin-Manuel Miranda was seen on the show in the manner of a poster
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Image: Getty Images
If there's one thing that several teens swear by, it's Olivia Rodrigo's breakup anthems and hence it wasn't surprising to see the singer get a mention on Never Have I Ever
Olivia Rodrigo
Image: Netflix
A Netflix show that quickly made its way into the pop culture trends was Indian Matchmaking and Devi can be seen mentioning it during the Navaratri episode
Indian Matchmaking
Image: Getty Images
Ed Sheeran also made it to Never Have I Ever's third season's celebrity name-dropping list as John McEnroe describes the effect of a dork becoming the hottest man in the world
Ed Sheeran
Image: Getty Images
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker also got a shoutout on the show as Jaren Lewinson's Ben spoke about his dad launching a skincare line for the NBA star
Devin Booker
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers performance was one of her best and in Never Have I Ever's Season 3, we see Eleanor (Ramona Young) give it her own twist
Jennifer Lopez
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Britney Spears-Kevin Federline's history