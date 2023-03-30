Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Entertainment

MAR 30, 2023

New-age Bollywood directors

Ayan Mukerji is known for being one of the youngest filmmakers in Bollywood to have achieved consecutive blockbuster hits as a writer and director. He made his debut with the popular coming-of-age movie "Wake Up Sid" at the young age of 26

Ayan Mukerji

She is known for directing the hit web series "Guilty" and the film "Hanuman: Da' Damdaar," Ruchi Narain is an upcoming Bollywood director to watch out for

Ruchi Narain

While Meghna Gulzar is not exactly an "upcoming" director, she has recently gained widespread recognition for her films "Chhapaak" and "Raazi" and is definitely a filmmaker to keep an eye on

Meghna Gulzar

A writer, director, and actor, Akarsh Khurana has directed the films "Rashmi Rocket" and "Karwaan" and is known for his witty writing and unique storytelling

Akarsh Khurana

Shakun Batra

Shakun Batra is known for his unique storytelling style and his ability to bring out emotional performances from his actors. He is considered one of the promising young directors in Bollywood

He has a knack for capturing the urban youth's life perfectly on screen and it remains true that his films had a huge connection with the urban audience

Luv Ranjan

Raj Mehta made his directorial debut with the comedy hit "Good Newwz" and then directed “JugJugg Jeeyo” and “Selfiee”  and is definitely a director to watch out for in the coming years

Raj Mehta

The transformation of the director, who was once known for making ambitious films like "Dus" and "Ra One," into an entirely different kind of filmmaker with socially and politically relevant movies like "Mulk," "Thappad," and "Article 15" is truly admirable

Anubhav Sinha

Shashank is known for his ability to handle comedy and drama with equal ease. He has a unique style of storytelling that often includes social commentary

Shashank Ghosh

Shashank is known for his ability to handle romantic comedies with a fresh take and his ability to showcase the nuances of relationships on screen. He is considered one of the promising young directors in Bollywood today

Shashank Khaitan

