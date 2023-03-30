MAR 30, 2023
New-age Bollywood directors
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ayan Mukerji is known for being one of the youngest filmmakers in Bollywood to have achieved consecutive blockbuster hits as a writer and director. He made his debut with the popular coming-of-age movie "Wake Up Sid" at the young age of 26
Ayan Mukerji
Image- Ruchi Narain’s Instagram
She is known for directing the hit web series "Guilty" and the film "Hanuman: Da' Damdaar," Ruchi Narain is an upcoming Bollywood director to watch out for
Ruchi Narain
While Meghna Gulzar is not exactly an "upcoming" director, she has recently gained widespread recognition for her films "Chhapaak" and "Raazi" and is definitely a filmmaker to keep an eye on
Image- Meghna Gulzar’s Instagram
Meghna Gulzar
A writer, director, and actor, Akarsh Khurana has directed the films "Rashmi Rocket" and "Karwaan" and is known for his witty writing and unique storytelling
Image- Akarsh Khurana’s Instagram
Akarsh Khurana
Image- Shakun Batra’s Instagram
Shakun Batra
Shakun Batra is known for his unique storytelling style and his ability to bring out emotional performances from his actors. He is considered one of the promising young directors in Bollywood
He has a knack for capturing the urban youth's life perfectly on screen and it remains true that his films had a huge connection with the urban audience
Image- Luv Film’s Instagram
Luv Ranjan
Raj Mehta made his directorial debut with the comedy hit "Good Newwz" and then directed “JugJugg Jeeyo” and “Selfiee” and is definitely a director to watch out for in the coming years
Image- Raj Mehta’s Instagram
Raj Mehta
The transformation of the director, who was once known for making ambitious films like "Dus" and "Ra One," into an entirely different kind of filmmaker with socially and politically relevant movies like "Mulk," "Thappad," and "Article 15" is truly admirable
Image- Anubhav Sinha’s Instagram
Anubhav Sinha
Shashank is known for his ability to handle comedy and drama with equal ease. He has a unique style of storytelling that often includes social commentary
Image- Shashank Ghosh’s Instagram
Shashank Ghosh
Shashank is known for his ability to handle romantic comedies with a fresh take and his ability to showcase the nuances of relationships on screen. He is considered one of the promising young directors in Bollywood today
Image- Shashank Khaitan’s Instagram
Shashank Khaitan
