Pakhi Jain

Entertainment

APRIL 01, 2023

New content to watch on OTT

Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

The series "Rana Naidu" is an action-crime thriller that centres around a police officer named Rana Naidu. He has gained a reputation for his ability to effectively manage and resolve high-profile scandals involving wealthy and influential individuals

Rana Naidu on Netflix

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

The movie features Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangada Singh in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a mysterious case of a royal family, which is full of twists and turns.It released on March 31

Gaslight on Disney+Hotstar

This action-comedy film, which is a Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu movie Alavaikuntapuramaloo follows the story of Bantu Nanda, a young man played by Kartik Aaryan. Bantu Nanda discovers a truth that completely changes his life

Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram 

Shehzada on Netflix

This action thriller is written by Vishal and Aasmaan Bhardwaj, who are a father-son duo. The movie's plot revolves around a chaotic situation in which three different gangs come to know about a van carrying crores of rupees in cash to the outskirts of Mumbai

Image- Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram 

Kuttey on Netflix

Image- Jim Sarabh’s Instagram 

Rocket Boys Season 2 on SonyLiv

Rocket Boys 2 tells the story of India's rise as a prominent player in the fields of nuclear and space technology, focusing on the early years of India as an independent nation

Pop Kaun is a comedy movie that follows the story of a young man, portrayed by Kunal Kemmu, on a humorous and entertaining quest to discover the truth about his biological father 

Image- Nupur Sanon’s Instagram 

Pop Kaun on Disney+Hotstar

Gulmohar is a drama film featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore in the lead roles. The movie portrays the intricate relationships within a family that compels them to relocate to a new city and a new home in a matter of days

Image- Manoj Bajpayee’s Instagram

Gulmohar on Disney+Hotstar

Taj: Divided By Blood is a series that depicts the life and times of the Mughal Dynasty. It gives a glimpse into the various phases of the Mughal Dynasty, highlighting the struggles, triumphs, and tragedies

Image- Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram 

Taj: Divided By Blood on Zee5

The plot of the movie revolves around a flight attendant and her boyfriend who comes up with a plan to steal a stash of diamonds in order to pay off an old debt. However, things take a turn for the worse when the heist goes awry while the plane is in mid-air, 40,000 feet above ground level

Image- Sunny Kaushal’s Instagram 

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga on Netflix

Two tales of love unfold in a parallel fashion, each occurring in distinct environments – one amid the resplendent scenery of Dalhousie, while the other takes place within the bustling streets of London. Despite the splendour of their surroundings, both romantic narratives inevitably culminate in failure

Image- Alaya F’s Instagram

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat on Netflix

