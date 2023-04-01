APRIL 01, 2023
New content to watch on OTT
The series "Rana Naidu" is an action-crime thriller that centres around a police officer named Rana Naidu. He has gained a reputation for his ability to effectively manage and resolve high-profile scandals involving wealthy and influential individuals
Rana Naidu on Netflix
The movie features Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangada Singh in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a mysterious case of a royal family, which is full of twists and turns.It released on March 31
Gaslight on Disney+Hotstar
This action-comedy film, which is a Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu movie Alavaikuntapuramaloo follows the story of Bantu Nanda, a young man played by Kartik Aaryan. Bantu Nanda discovers a truth that completely changes his life
Shehzada on Netflix
This action thriller is written by Vishal and Aasmaan Bhardwaj, who are a father-son duo. The movie's plot revolves around a chaotic situation in which three different gangs come to know about a van carrying crores of rupees in cash to the outskirts of Mumbai
Kuttey on Netflix
Rocket Boys Season 2 on SonyLiv
Rocket Boys 2 tells the story of India's rise as a prominent player in the fields of nuclear and space technology, focusing on the early years of India as an independent nation
Pop Kaun is a comedy movie that follows the story of a young man, portrayed by Kunal Kemmu, on a humorous and entertaining quest to discover the truth about his biological father
Pop Kaun on Disney+Hotstar
Gulmohar is a drama film featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore in the lead roles. The movie portrays the intricate relationships within a family that compels them to relocate to a new city and a new home in a matter of days
Gulmohar on Disney+Hotstar
Taj: Divided By Blood is a series that depicts the life and times of the Mughal Dynasty. It gives a glimpse into the various phases of the Mughal Dynasty, highlighting the struggles, triumphs, and tragedies
Taj: Divided By Blood on Zee5
The plot of the movie revolves around a flight attendant and her boyfriend who comes up with a plan to steal a stash of diamonds in order to pay off an old debt. However, things take a turn for the worse when the heist goes awry while the plane is in mid-air, 40,000 feet above ground level
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga on Netflix
Two tales of love unfold in a parallel fashion, each occurring in distinct environments – one amid the resplendent scenery of Dalhousie, while the other takes place within the bustling streets of London. Despite the splendour of their surroundings, both romantic narratives inevitably culminate in failure
Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat on Netflix
