Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 06, 2023

New Films taking on Salaar release date

Salaar starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran is a much awaited pan-Indian venture helmed by Prashanth Neel

Salaar

Image: IMDB

Earlier scheduled to release on September 28th, 2023, the film has been postponed at the last minute

Postponement 

Image: IMDB

Reportedly, the reason for Salaar getting delayed has been it's due post-production work. The team needs more time to bring out a quality product

Image: IMDB

The Reason

September 28 is said to be one of the most important dates for films as it gives a 5-days extended weekend that every producer dreams of.Several films officially announced to take the opportunity and reshuffled the release date

Extended Weekend

Image: IMDB

The Vaccine War 

Image: IMDB

Other than Salaar, it was only 'The Vaccine War' which was planned to release on the same date. The shift in Salaar's date will definitely help Vivek Agnihotri's film

The third installment of the Fukrey franchise, Fukrey 3 has now blocked September 28 fpr its release. The film was earlier scheduled to release in December 

Fukrey 3

Image: IMDB

The Telugu film Parking stars Harish Kalyan, Ilavarasu, and Indhuja Ravichandran in lead roles. The film has booked September 28 for its release, earlier it was releasing in December 

Parking

Image: IMDB

After Ponniyin Selvan, Jayam Ravi is all set to win hearts with Iraivan. Directed by I Ahmed, the film also stars Nayanthara in a key role. The thriller drama is officially scheduled to release on September 28

Iraivan

Image: IMDB

Ravi Teja's pan-Indian film, Tiger Nageswara Rao which was earlier scheduled to clash with Leo on October 19, has been preponed to release on September 29th

Tiger Nageswara Rao

Image: IMDB

Telugu film Skanda is also reportedly being delayed from an earlier announced date of September 15. It is now eyeing for a September 28 release date. An announcement is expected soon

Skanda

Image: IMDB

Malayalam superstar Mammootty is bringing his action flick, Kannur Squad in cinemas on September 28. More films to reschedule their release dates to the respective week

Kannur Squad

Image: IMDB

