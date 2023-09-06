Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 06, 2023
New Films taking on Salaar release date
Salaar starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran is a much awaited pan-Indian venture helmed by Prashanth Neel
Salaar
Earlier scheduled to release on September 28th, 2023, the film has been postponed at the last minute
Postponement
Reportedly, the reason for Salaar getting delayed has been it's due post-production work. The team needs more time to bring out a quality product
The Reason
September 28 is said to be one of the most important dates for films as it gives a 5-days extended weekend that every producer dreams of.Several films officially announced to take the opportunity and reshuffled the release date
Extended Weekend
The Vaccine War
Other than Salaar, it was only 'The Vaccine War' which was planned to release on the same date. The shift in Salaar's date will definitely help Vivek Agnihotri's film
The third installment of the Fukrey franchise, Fukrey 3 has now blocked September 28 fpr its release. The film was earlier scheduled to release in December
Fukrey 3
The Telugu film Parking stars Harish Kalyan, Ilavarasu, and Indhuja Ravichandran in lead roles. The film has booked September 28 for its release, earlier it was releasing in December
Parking
After Ponniyin Selvan, Jayam Ravi is all set to win hearts with Iraivan. Directed by I Ahmed, the film also stars Nayanthara in a key role. The thriller drama is officially scheduled to release on September 28
Iraivan
Ravi Teja's pan-Indian film, Tiger Nageswara Rao which was earlier scheduled to clash with Leo on October 19, has been preponed to release on September 29th
Tiger Nageswara Rao
Telugu film Skanda is also reportedly being delayed from an earlier announced date of September 15. It is now eyeing for a September 28 release date. An announcement is expected soon
Skanda
Malayalam superstar Mammootty is bringing his action flick, Kannur Squad in cinemas on September 28. More films to reschedule their release dates to the respective week
Kannur Squad
