june 09, 2024

Entertainment

New K-dramas to binge watch

Tanya Saxena

This take on the iconic Parasyte manga will take you on a thrilling journey of a mutant girl who is needed to stop an evil parasite who plans to rule over humans

Image: Netflix

Parasyte: The Grey

Follow a struggling actress who decides to enter a contract marriage with her childhood (gay) friend but his brother is not ready to accept this and plans to break them apart

Image: tvN

Wedding Impossible

Indulge in a fun love story where a flirty intern’s soul gets swapped with his beautiful team leader and now they have to deal with it on a daily basis, will they find a way around it in love or not

 Branding in Seongsu

Image: U+ Mobile TV

Queen of Tears, one of the biggest hits of the year tells the story of a rekindling romance between a chaebol heiress and her husband whose marriage turns sour after a few years

Image: tvN

 Queen of Tears

This revenge thriller follows the story of a distraught mother who loses her only son in an accident and a young man who has many secrets, these two are connected in more ways than they think

 Wonderful World

Image: MBC

A college student finds himself in a strange loop where he automatically ends up killing evil people but a cunning detective is on the case and is dead set on catching him

 A Killer Paradox

Image: Netflix

A girl turns into a chicken nugget when she enters a strange machine, and now her father and his intern have to find a way to bring her back in this mystery comedy

Chicken Nugget

Image: Netflix

Follow Im Sol who travels back in time to save her K-pop idol after he dies in the present leaving her distraught

 Lovely Runner

Image: tvN

Follow a charming chaebol heir who joins the violent crimes unit as a detective because he likes to have fun and catch criminals 

Flex X Cop 

Image: Disney+/SBS

Take a memorable journey where a woman is killed by her cheating husband and best friend but gets a second chance at life and takes it to change her life and exact vengeance 

Marry My Husband

Image: Prime Video

