New K-dramas to binge watch
Tanya Saxena
This take on the iconic Parasyte manga will take you on a thrilling journey of a mutant girl who is needed to stop an evil parasite who plans to rule over humans
Image: Netflix
Parasyte: The Grey
Follow a struggling actress who decides to enter a contract marriage with her childhood (gay) friend but his brother is not ready to accept this and plans to break them apart
Image: tvN
Wedding Impossible
Indulge in a fun love story where a flirty intern’s soul gets swapped with his beautiful team leader and now they have to deal with it on a daily basis, will they find a way around it in love or not
Branding in Seongsu
Image: U+ Mobile TV
Queen of Tears, one of the biggest hits of the year tells the story of a rekindling romance between a chaebol heiress and her husband whose marriage turns sour after a few years
Image: tvN
Queen of Tears
This revenge thriller follows the story of a distraught mother who loses her only son in an accident and a young man who has many secrets, these two are connected in more ways than they think
Wonderful World
Image: MBC
A college student finds himself in a strange loop where he automatically ends up killing evil people but a cunning detective is on the case and is dead set on catching him
A Killer Paradox
Image: Netflix
A girl turns into a chicken nugget when she enters a strange machine, and now her father and his intern have to find a way to bring her back in this mystery comedy
Chicken Nugget
Image: Netflix
Follow Im Sol who travels back in time to save her K-pop idol after he dies in the present leaving her distraught
Lovely Runner
Image: tvN
Follow a charming chaebol heir who joins the violent crimes unit as a detective because he likes to have fun and catch criminals
Flex X Cop
Image: Disney+/SBS
Take a memorable journey where a woman is killed by her cheating husband and best friend but gets a second chance at life and takes it to change her life and exact vengeance
Marry My Husband
Image: Prime Video