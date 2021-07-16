The newest moms of Bollywood July 16, 2021
Dia Mirza
Dia revealed they were blessed with a son, who had to be kept in NICU as he was pre-mature
Anushka Sharma
The lovely couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in 2017, and now have been blessed with a baby girl, Vamika
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Our favourite B-town mom has already been blessed with the cutest boy Taimur. She gave birth to her second child, Jeh this year
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa and hubby Raj were blessed with their second child in the year 2020 on 21st February via surrogacy. They already had a boy named Viaan
Amrita Rao
Amrita Rao and beau RJ Anmol dated for many years before they got married in 2016 and were blessed with a baby boy in November last year
Lisa Haydon
Lisa married an entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in the year 2016. She had a baby boy named Zack in the year 2017. She welcomed a baby boy again in 2020 February and had a daughter in mid-2021
Kalki Koechlin
Kalki has been in a relationship with Guy Hershberg for many years now and the two were blessed with a baby girl who they named, Sappho
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa and cricketer Hardik Pandya had a quarantine wedding after they got engaged on 1st January. Natasa And Hardik had a baby boy on 30th July 2020
Anita Hassanandani
Anita and beau Rohit Reddy announced the good news via Instagram. They posted an adorable video saying that they are ready to welcome a new baby
Puja Banerjee
Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma got married in November. Puja announced her pregnancy by posting a picture on Instagram
