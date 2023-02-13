FEB 13, 2023
Newlyweds Sidharth-Kiara’s Cute Moments
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Sidharth and Kiara promise to always be humble and loving symbolizing commitment
Folded Hands Gesture
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani share a loving smile right after taking their wedding oath
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Sharing A Smile
Divas Wearing A Red Saree
Shilpa Shetty In Snazzy Jumpsuits
Video Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani solemnise their fairytale wedding with a love-filled kiss
Fairytale Wedding
The cutest couple Sidharth and Kiara papped together for the first time as a married couple
Image: Pinkvilla
Glam Couple
Sidharth and Kiara are making us believe in love stories
Image: Pinkvilla
Lovey Dovey
Sidharth and Kiara are happiest with each other
Image: Pinkvilla
Two Peas In A Pod
Sidharth and Kiara are giving power couple goals
Image: Pinkvilla
Hand In Hand
The starry couple made a look-at-us appearance at their glam wedding reception
Image: Pinkvilla
Delightful Couple
Sidharth and Kiara taught us to keep love private until it is permanent
Image: Pinkvilla
Happy Ending
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.