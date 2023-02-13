Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Entertainment

FEB 13, 2023

Newlyweds Sidharth-Kiara’s Cute Moments

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Sidharth and Kiara promise to always be humble and loving symbolizing commitment 

Folded Hands Gesture

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani share a loving smile right after taking their wedding oath

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Sharing A Smile 

Video Source: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani solemnise their fairytale wedding with a love-filled kiss

Fairytale Wedding

The cutest couple Sidharth and Kiara papped together for the first time as a married couple

Image: Pinkvilla

Glam Couple

Sidharth and Kiara are making us believe in love stories

Image: Pinkvilla

Lovey Dovey

Sidharth and Kiara are happiest with each other 

Image: Pinkvilla

Two Peas In A Pod

Sidharth and Kiara are giving power couple goals

Image: Pinkvilla

Hand In Hand

The starry couple made a look-at-us appearance at their glam wedding reception 

Image: Pinkvilla

Delightful Couple

Sidharth and Kiara taught us to keep love private until it is permanent 

Image: Pinkvilla

Happy Ending

