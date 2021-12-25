Newsmakers of
2021
ENTERTAINMENT
AKSHAT SUNDRANI
DEC 25, 2021
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were blessed with their first child this year and they named her Vamika
(Image- Virat Kohli Instagram)
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan married his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in a grand ceremony in Alibaug on January 24
(Image- Varun Dhawan Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan
This year, the Nawab and his begum were blessed with a second child, a baby boy whom they named Jeh
(Image- Kareena Kapoor Instagram)
Aamir Khan quits social media
Aamir shocked everyone when he announced his exit from social media on his 56th birthday
(Image- Pinkvilla)
Yami Gautam married Aditya Dhar
Yami Gautam tied knot with the filmmaker Aditya Dhar in a private ceremony in the month of june
(Image- Yami Gautam Instagram)
The veteran actor, Dilip Kumar left for his heavenly abode at the age of 98 this year
Dilip Kumar’s demise
(Image- Pinkvilla)
Aryan Khan was detained in a drug case during a Narcotics Control Bureau raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai
Aryan Khan’s drug case
(Image- Aryan Khan Instagram)
After 15 years of marriage, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation this year
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao
(Image- Pinkvilla)
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in a lavish ceremony on November 15 after dating for a decade
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa
(Image- Joseph Radhik)
The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on December 9th and their wedding caused a stir on the internet
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
(Image- Joseph Radhik)
