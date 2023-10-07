Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
07 OCTOBER, 2023
NFL Legend Dick Butkus dies aged 80
Richard Marvin Butkus aka Dick Butkus was an American footballer, actor, and sports commentator
Who was Dick Butkus?
Image: Dick Butkus' Twitter
Butkus was born on December 9, 1942, in Chicago. His father was an electrician while the athlete's mother worked at a laundry
Birth
Image: Dick Butkus' Twitter
While attending the University of Illinois, Dick Butkus was a part of the Illinois Fighting Illini Football team. He played center and linebacker
College career
Image: Dick Butkus' Twitter
Butkus was selected by the Chicago Bears in the 1965 NFL Draft
NFL career
Image: Chicago Bears’s Twitter
While he was selected by the Bears, Butkus picked by the Denver Broncos in the 2nd round of the 1965 AFL Draft
AFL connection
Image: Chicago Bears’s Twitter
Even though Broncos offered larger sum if money than the Chicago Bears, Dick Butkus went for the latter as he wanted to play for his hometown team
Opted Chicago Bears
Image: Dick Butkus' Twitter
The legendary player was inducted into the College Hall Of Fame and Pro Football Hall Of Fame in 1983 and 1979, respectively
Hall Of Fame
Image: Dick Butkus' Twitter
Following his career as a player, Dick Butkus entered into the acting industry. A few of his films include Gus (1976), Superdome (1978), and Any Given Sunday (1999)
Image: Chicago Bears' Twitter
Acting Career
The legendary Chicago Bears linebacker passed away aged 80 on October 5, 2023. As per his family's statement, he died peacefully in his sleep overnight at home in Malibu
Image: Dick Butkus' Twitter
Death
The Chicago Bears team paid tribute to Butkus by keeping a moment of silence ahead of their match at the FedEx Stadium on Thursday
Image: Dick Butkus' Twitter
Tribute
