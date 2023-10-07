Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

07 OCTOBER, 2023

NFL Legend Dick Butkus dies aged 80

Richard Marvin Butkus aka Dick Butkus was an American footballer, actor, and sports commentator

Who was Dick Butkus?

Image: Dick Butkus' Twitter

Butkus was born on December 9, 1942, in Chicago. His father was an electrician while the athlete's mother worked at a laundry

Birth

Image: Dick Butkus' Twitter

While attending the University of Illinois, Dick Butkus was a part of the Illinois Fighting Illini Football team. He played center and linebacker

College career

Image: Dick Butkus' Twitter

Butkus was selected by the Chicago Bears in the 1965 NFL Draft

NFL career

Image: Chicago Bears’s Twitter

While he was selected by the Bears, Butkus picked by the Denver Broncos in the 2nd round of the 1965 AFL Draft

AFL connection

Image: Chicago Bears’s Twitter

Even though Broncos offered larger sum if money than the Chicago Bears, Dick Butkus went for the latter as he wanted to play for his hometown team

Opted Chicago Bears

Image: Dick Butkus' Twitter

The legendary player was inducted into the College Hall Of Fame and Pro Football Hall Of Fame in 1983 and 1979, respectively

Hall Of Fame

Image: Dick Butkus' Twitter

Following his career as a player, Dick Butkus entered into the acting industry. A few of his films include Gus (1976), Superdome (1978), and Any Given Sunday (1999)

Image: Chicago Bears' Twitter

Acting Career

The legendary Chicago Bears linebacker passed away aged 80 on October 5, 2023. As per his family's statement, he died peacefully in his sleep overnight at home in Malibu

Image: Dick Butkus' Twitter

Death

The Chicago Bears team paid tribute to Butkus by keeping a moment of silence ahead of their match at the FedEx Stadium on Thursday 

Image: Dick Butkus' Twitter

Tribute

