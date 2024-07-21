NFL Players who dated celebrities before Travis Kelce
Before Travis Kelce started creating buzz for dating Taylor Swift, there were other notable NFL players who drew media attention for their relationship with celebrities. Let's take a look at those players
Travis Kelce
Tom Brady, one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks, was famously married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen in 2009. They have two children together
Tom Brady
Before marrying Gisele in 2009, the Super Bowl champion was in a relationship with Bridget Moynahan from 2004 to 2006. Recently, he was linked to model Irina Shayk
Other relationships
Aaron Rodgers dated actress Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017. Their relationship was highly publicized
Aaron Rodgers
Rodgers was engaged to actress Shailene Woodley in 2021 but they broke up in 2022. He also dated race car driver Danica Patrick
Other relationships
Odell Beckham Jr. was rumored to have dated actress Zendaya. Their relationship created quite a buzz on social media
Odell Beckham Jr.
Beckham was also linked to reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Their connection was a hot topic among fans
Other relationships
Tony Romo dated singer Jessica Simpson from 2007 to 2009. Their relationship drew a lot of media attention
Tony Romo
Before Jessica Simpson, Romo also dated singer Carrie Underwood for a brief period
Other relationships
Josh Allen has been dating actress Hailee Steinfeld since 2023. Their relationship has been highlighted many times in the media