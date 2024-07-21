Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

 Sports

july 21, 2024

NFL Players who dated celebrities before Travis Kelce

Before Travis Kelce started creating buzz for dating Taylor Swift, there were other notable NFL players who drew media attention for their relationship with celebrities. Let's take a look at those players

Travis Kelce 

Image source: Travis Kelce's Instagram

Tom Brady, one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks, was famously married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen in 2009. They have two children together

Tom Brady

Image source: Tom Brady's Instagram

Before marrying Gisele in 2009, the Super Bowl champion was in a relationship with Bridget Moynahan from 2004 to 2006. Recently, he was linked to model Irina Shayk

 Other relationships

Image credit: Irina Shayk's Instagram

Aaron Rodgers dated actress Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017. Their relationship was highly publicized

 Aaron Rodgers

Image source: Aaron Rodgers' Instagram

Rodgers was engaged to actress Shailene Woodley in 2021 but they broke up in 2022. He also dated race car driver Danica Patrick

 Other relationships

Image source: Danica Patrick's Instagram

Odell Beckham Jr. was rumored to have dated actress Zendaya. Their relationship created quite a buzz on social media

Image source: Odell Beckham's Instagram

 Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham was also linked to reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Their connection was a hot topic among fans

Image source: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

 Other relationships

Tony Romo dated singer Jessica Simpson from 2007 to 2009. Their relationship drew a lot of media attention

Tony Romo 

Image source: Tony Romo’s Instagram

Before Jessica Simpson, Romo also dated singer Carrie Underwood for a brief period

 Other relationships

Image source: Tony Romo’s Instagram

Josh Allen has been dating actress Hailee Steinfeld since 2023. Their relationship has been highlighted many times in the media

 Josh Allen

Image source: Josh Allen's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here