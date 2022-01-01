Heading 3

Nick Jonas'

best husband moments

Surabhi Redkar

SEPT 16, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Coolest Gifts

Nick Jonas surely knows how to send the coolest gifts to his wife when she is busy working and this customised "Mrs Jonas" car is proof of that

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Cultural Bonding

Nick Jonas always embraces Priyanka Chopra's culture and traditions with full enthusiasm and we love this photo of the singer during Holi celebrations with her

Image: Nick Jonas Instagram

Complimenting Genius

Nick Jonas knows how to make his wife feel special and his sweet birthday tribute for her as he called her the "Jewel of July" showcases that

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The Caring Hubby

Nick Jonas' caring side as a husband can be seen in the way he always treats his wife and it's photos like this one of the couple's cuddly moments that capture that

Image: Nick Jonas Instagram

His Forever

There's nothing more sweeter than referring to your wife as your "Forever New Year Kiss" and this sweet post of Nick for Priyanka Chopra captures their adorable love

Image: Nick Jonas Instagram

Being Grateful

Nick Jonas doesn't shy away from expressing his love and appreciation for Priyanka, his sweet Thanksgiving message for her,  saying, "Grateful for you" shows that

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Milestone Moments

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted their first Diwali bash in their first home together last year and Nick sweetly mentioned how his "heart was full" after the festival celebrations

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Getting Goofy

Nick Jonas knows how to make Priyanka laugh and it's goofy moments like this one where he pretends to enjoy his "snack" that make their relationship special

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Warm Hugs

Given how both Nick and Priyanka have busy schedules, it's romantic moments like this one where he sweetly gives her a warm hug that makes their bond stronger

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Family Man

This photo of Nick along with wife Priyanka and daughter Malti Marie from the latter's six-month birthday celebration shows his adorable side as a family man

