Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Coolest Gifts
Nick Jonas surely knows how to send the coolest gifts to his wife when she is busy working and this customised "Mrs Jonas" car is proof of that
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Cultural Bonding
Nick Jonas always embraces Priyanka Chopra's culture and traditions with full enthusiasm and we love this photo of the singer during Holi celebrations with her
Image: Nick Jonas Instagram
Complimenting Genius
Nick Jonas knows how to make his wife feel special and his sweet birthday tribute for her as he called her the "Jewel of July" showcases that
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
The Caring Hubby
Nick Jonas' caring side as a husband can be seen in the way he always treats his wife and it's photos like this one of the couple's cuddly moments that capture that
Image: Nick Jonas Instagram
His Forever
There's nothing more sweeter than referring to your wife as your "Forever New Year Kiss" and this sweet post of Nick for Priyanka Chopra captures their adorable love
Image: Nick Jonas Instagram
Being Grateful
Nick Jonas doesn't shy away from expressing his love and appreciation for Priyanka, his sweet Thanksgiving message for her, saying, "Grateful for you" shows that
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Milestone Moments
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted their first Diwali bash in their first home together last year and Nick sweetly mentioned how his "heart was full" after the festival celebrations
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Getting Goofy
Nick Jonas knows how to make Priyanka laugh and it's goofy moments like this one where he pretends to enjoy his "snack" that make their relationship special
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Warm Hugs
Given how both Nick and Priyanka have busy schedules, it's romantic moments like this one where he sweetly gives her a warm hug that makes their bond stronger
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Family Man
This photo of Nick along with wife Priyanka and daughter Malti Marie from the latter's six-month birthday celebration shows his adorable side as a family man
