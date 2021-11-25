AKSHAT SUNDRANI
AUTHOR
Nov 25, 2021
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's bond
ENTERTAINMENT
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot on 1st December 2018
Marriage
Credits: Nick Jonas Instagram
The pair tied the knot in two different ceremonies respecting each other's culture
Mutual respect
(Source- Priyanka Chopra Instagram)
The couple never shies away from expressing their love for each other on social media
Social media
(Source- Priyanka Chopra Instagram)
Nick and Priyanka follow each other's tradition in the purest manner and often share glimpses on social media
Following tradition
(Source- Priyanka Chopra Instagram)
Both are at the pinnacle of their particular fields and are highly celebrated artists
Profession
(Source- Priyanka Chopra Instagram)
The pair share sizzling chemistry, which is why they are considered adorable by most people
Chemistry
(Source- Priyanka Chopra Instagram)
The power couple recently bought a lavish mansion in Los Angeles worth approximately Rs. 144 crore
New house
(Source- Priyanka Chopra Instagram)
The couple framed their gathbandhan which symbolises the union of bride and groom
Sacramental bond
(Source- Priyanka Chopra Instagram)
The adorable couple marks 3 years of togetherness in December
3 years of togetherness
Credits: Nick Jonas Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Yami Gautam’s impressive fashion choices