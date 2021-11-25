AKSHAT SUNDRANI

Nov 25, 2021

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's bond

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot on 1st December 2018

Marriage

Credits: Nick Jonas Instagram

The pair tied the knot in two different ceremonies respecting each other's culture

Mutual respect

(Source- Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

The couple never shies away from expressing their love for each other on social media

Social media

(Source- Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

Nick and Priyanka follow each other's tradition in the purest manner and often share glimpses on social media

Following tradition

(Source- Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

Both are at the pinnacle of their particular fields and are highly celebrated artists

Profession

(Source- Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

The pair share sizzling chemistry, which is why they are considered adorable by most people

Chemistry

(Source- Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

The power couple recently bought a lavish mansion in Los Angeles worth approximately Rs. 144 crore

New house

(Source- Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

The couple framed their gathbandhan which symbolises the union of bride and groom

Sacramental bond

(Source- Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

The adorable couple marks 3 years of togetherness in December

3 years of togetherness

Credits: Nick Jonas Instagram

