Nick Jonas' quotes on Malti Marie
Surabhi Redkar
JUNE 23, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced their baby girl's arrival with a sweet Instagram post that said, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate."
Overjoyed
After welcoming their baby daughter home following 100 days in the NICU, Nick wrote, "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM!"
Next Chapter
Nick Jonas expressed his happiness about welcoming baby daughter with Priyanka and said, "She’s a gift and we’re just so blessed that she’s back home."
Blessed
Nick Jonas opened up about singing for his baby girl and said, "I love to sing to her, and yeah, it’s beautiful" as he spoke to Entertainment Tonight
Singing to her
Nick celebrated his first Father's Day with Maltie Marie by sporting matching shoes with her and proudly wrote, "First Father’s Day with my little girl."
First Father's Day
Nick Jonas opened up about becoming a parent on Kelly Clarkson's talk show and said, "It’s just been a magical season of our life."
Being a dad
Nick spoke about Malti Marie's bond with her uncles and told Jimmy Fallon that Kevin and Joe are “amazing” as uncles but that Frankie is her “favourite uncle by far.”
Malti's Uncles
Nick spoke about being "grateful" to his daughter Maltie as he told Variety, "I’m so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent.”
Grateful
Nick and Priyanka's parenting journey hasn't been easy and the singer told People that he is grateful to have a "teammate in Pri" as they raise Malti Marie
Teammate
Nick revealed how welcoming Malti Marie has changed his life and told Entertainment Tonight, that fatherhood “has changed everything! For the better, of course!”
Embracing Fatherhood
