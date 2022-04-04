Entertainment
Ranpreet Kaur
April 04, 2022
Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya’s love story
First meeting
Credit: Shriyak
Niharika and Chaitanya met each other through their common friends. While some say, it is an arranged marriage set up by their families
Reportedly, Niharika and Chaitanya were seeing each other for around 5 years before tying the knot
Credit: Chaitanya JV’s instagram
Love Affair
After years of dating, Niharika and Chaitanya reportedly decided to take their relationship a step forward. Chaitanya decided to impress Niharika’s father and actor Naga Babu
Plans to take the plunge
Credit: Joseph Radhik
Reportedly, Chaitanya had joined the same gym as Naga Babu and went at the same time as the actor to get his attention
Credit: Joseph Radhik
Joining Naga Babu’s gym
Breaking the ice
Credit: Chaitanya JV’s instagram
Chaitanya JV, reportedly, introduced himself to Naga Babu at the gym and exchanged greetings regularly to initiate communication
Credit: Chaitanya JV’s instagram
Later, Niharika confessed her feelings for Chaitanya in front of her father Naga Babu and family
When she broke the news
Credit: Chaitanya JV’s instagram
Naga Babu and family reportedly enquired about Chaitanya, who is son of Guntur Inspector General of Police, Jonnalagadda Prabhakar
Naga Babu’s reaction
Credit: Chaitanya Jv’s instagram
Both the families agreed as IG J Prabhakar also shares a good rapport with Niharika's uncle and megastar Chiranjeevi
Families met
Credit: Shriyak
After getting the family’s approval, Niharika and Chaitanya exchanged the rings on August 13, 2020, in Hyderabad
Engagement
Credit: Joseph Radhik
The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Udaipur, which was attended by Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej, etc
The grand wedding
