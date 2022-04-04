Entertainment

Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya’s love story

First meeting

Credit: Shriyak

Niharika and Chaitanya met each other through their common friends. While some say, it is an arranged marriage set up by their families

Reportedly, Niharika and Chaitanya were seeing each other for around 5 years before tying the knot

Credit: Chaitanya JV’s instagram

Love Affair

After years of dating, Niharika and Chaitanya reportedly decided to take their relationship a step forward. Chaitanya decided to impress Niharika’s father and actor Naga Babu

Plans to take the plunge 

Credit: Joseph Radhik

Reportedly, Chaitanya had joined the same gym as Naga Babu and went at the same time as the actor to get his attention

Credit: Joseph Radhik

Joining Naga Babu’s gym

Breaking the ice

Credit: Chaitanya JV’s instagram

Chaitanya JV, reportedly, introduced himself to Naga Babu at the gym and exchanged greetings regularly to initiate communication

Credit: Chaitanya JV’s instagram

Later, Niharika confessed her feelings for Chaitanya in front of her father Naga Babu and family

When she broke the news 

Credit: Chaitanya JV’s instagram

Naga Babu and family reportedly enquired about Chaitanya, who is son of Guntur Inspector General of Police, Jonnalagadda Prabhakar

Naga Babu’s reaction

Credit: Chaitanya Jv’s instagram

Both the families agreed as IG J Prabhakar also shares a good rapport with Niharika's uncle and megastar Chiranjeevi

Families met 

Credit: Shriyak

After getting the family’s approval, Niharika and Chaitanya exchanged the rings on August 13, 2020, in Hyderabad

Engagement

Credit: Joseph Radhik

The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Udaipur, which was attended by Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej, etc

The grand wedding

