 Shruti Mehta 

entertainment

JULY 10, 2023

Niharika Konidela’s snaps with family 

Niharika is the daughter of the veteran actor and producer Naga Babu Konidela. She shares a soulful bond with her father 

 Daddy dearest 

The actress is the younger sister of Varun Tej Konidela who recently got engaged to Lavanya Tripathi 

Big brother 

Niharika shares an adorable father-like bond with the superstar Pawan Kalyan. He inspires her to be optimistic 

Father-like 

The producer enjoys shaking a leg with Chiranjeevi, her father’s brother. They share a fun-filled bond 

Dance partner 

Niharika looks up to her mother, Padmaja Konidela for her strong personality and perseverance 

 Mother’s warmth 

The fans were in awe at Niharika’s cute gesture by wishing her cousin, Vaishnav Tej, luck and success on his birthday 

Cool Cousin 

Is some mischief brewing? Because Niharika and Ram Charan are gleaming in this picture 

Partner-in-crime 

Allu Arjun and Niharika have captured the attention of their fans by sharing a delightful moment 

The Allu-Konidela bond 

Niharika Konidela and Sushmita Konidela share a heart-warming bond! They dote on each other 

 The sister bond 

The diva is seen having a casual day out with soon-to-be sister-in-law Lavanya Tripathi 

Sister-in-law 

