Shruti Mehta
entertainment
JULY 10, 2023
Niharika Konidela’s snaps with family
Niharika is the daughter of the veteran actor and producer Naga Babu Konidela. She shares a soulful bond with her father
Daddy dearest
Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
The actress is the younger sister of Varun Tej Konidela who recently got engaged to Lavanya Tripathi
Big brother
Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
Niharika shares an adorable father-like bond with the superstar Pawan Kalyan. He inspires her to be optimistic
Father-like
Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
The producer enjoys shaking a leg with Chiranjeevi, her father’s brother. They share a fun-filled bond
Dance partner
Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
Niharika looks up to her mother, Padmaja Konidela for her strong personality and perseverance
Mother’s warmth
Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
The fans were in awe at Niharika’s cute gesture by wishing her cousin, Vaishnav Tej, luck and success on his birthday
Cool Cousin
Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
Is some mischief brewing? Because Niharika and Ram Charan are gleaming in this picture
Partner-in-crime
Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
Allu Arjun and Niharika have captured the attention of their fans by sharing a delightful moment
The Allu-Konidela bond
Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
Niharika Konidela and Sushmita Konidela share a heart-warming bond! They dote on each other
The sister bond
Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
The diva is seen having a casual day out with soon-to-be sister-in-law Lavanya Tripathi
Sister-in-law
Image: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
