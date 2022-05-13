TELEVISION
Arushi Srivastava
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 13, 2022
Heading 3
Nikitin Dheer & Kratika’s cute moments
|
Pregnancy shoot
Image source- Kratika Sengar instagram
Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar shared the news about pregnancy in November and their pregnancy photoshoot are absolutely gorgeous. They have been blessed with a baby girl on May 12
Kratika’s cute kiss
Image source- Kratika Sengar instagram
The couple had an arranged marriage in 2014, but the duo is inseparable and very much in love. On Nikitin’s birthday, Kratika showered love on him with a peck on his cheek
Both of them are travel buffs and whenever they get time, they go for trips to historical places and other vacation locations
Image source- Kratika Sengar instagram
Travelling together
The couple is seen having a gala time at the beach as Kratika is seen in the arms of Nikitin Dheer
Beach vacay
Image source- Kratika Sengar instagram
Image source- Kratika Sengar instagram
Locked eyes
The couple looks deeply in love as their happiness is evident on their lit up faces
Image source- Kratika Sengar instagram
The couple looks absolutely adorable as they hug each other
Adorable hugs
Image source- Kratika Sengar instagram
Kratika and Nikitin went on a trip on her birthday and they shared pictures from there. Nikitin is seen kissing on her forehead
Kratika’s Birthday
Image source- Kratika Sengar instagram
Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar have fun chemistry and can be seen in their happy Holi celebration picture
Playing holi together
Image source- Kratika Sengar instagram
The couple loves to go on romantic dates and pamper each other. The duo looks stylish together as they enjoy a romantic date
Romantic dates
Image source- Kratika Sengar instagram
They also love to party and have fun together and they are each other’s best friends, which makes their bond very special
Partying together
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shraddha Arya’s moments with hubby