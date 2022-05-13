TELEVISION

Arushi Srivastava

MAY 13, 2022

Nikitin Dheer & Kratika’s cute moments

|

Pregnancy shoot

Image source- Kratika Sengar instagram

Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar shared the news about pregnancy in November and their pregnancy photoshoot are absolutely gorgeous. They have been blessed with a baby girl on May 12

Kratika’s cute kiss

Image source- Kratika Sengar instagram

The couple had an arranged marriage in 2014, but the duo is inseparable and very much in love. On Nikitin’s birthday, Kratika showered love on him with a peck on his cheek

Both of them are travel buffs and whenever they get time, they go for trips to historical places and other vacation locations

Image source- Kratika Sengar instagram

Travelling together

The couple is seen having a gala time at the beach as Kratika is seen in the arms of Nikitin Dheer

Beach vacay

Image source- Kratika Sengar instagram

Image source- Kratika Sengar instagram

Locked eyes

The couple looks deeply in love as their happiness is evident on their lit up faces

Image source- Kratika Sengar instagram

The couple looks absolutely adorable as they hug each other

Adorable hugs

Image source- Kratika Sengar instagram

Kratika and Nikitin went on a trip on her birthday and they shared pictures from there. Nikitin is seen kissing on her forehead

Kratika’s Birthday

Image source- Kratika Sengar instagram

Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar have fun chemistry and can be seen in their happy Holi celebration picture

Playing holi together

Image source- Kratika Sengar instagram

The couple loves to go on romantic dates and pamper each other. The duo looks stylish together as they enjoy a romantic date

Romantic dates

Image source- Kratika Sengar instagram

They also love to party and have fun together and they are each other’s best friends, which makes their bond very special

Partying together

