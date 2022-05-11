Television

Arushi Srivastava

MAY 12, 2022

Nikki Tamboli’s stunning black outfits

Halter-neck lace dress

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli looks stunning in a black midi-length lace dress which she had paired with heels. It is a halter-neck dress with a keyhole cutout in the centre

For the look, the actress had sported a deep neck crop top along with jogger pants

Deep neck crop top and pants

In the look, Nikki looks gorgeous in a beautiful top and pants set. It had the floral self-design all over it and fringes on the edges of the top

Black co-ords with floral print

The Khatron Ke Khiladi fame looks party-ready in a high neck and backless floral gown. She paired it with red lipstick and silver hoop earrings

Shimmery backless gown

The actress is seen flaunting her physique with her fitted crop top and tights. She paired the look with black footwear

Black crop top and tights

The actress looks stunning in the black halter neck gown with a high slit as she flaunts her toned legs

High slit gown

Black denims

For the look, she has sported a casual top with black high rise denim pants and a black denim jacket

Off shoulder corset top

For the look, the actress has sported a Victorian-style corset which has off-shoulder sleeves. She had bold eye makeup and beautiful red lipstick

Black saree

The actress looks gorgeous in a black off-shoulder blouse and shimmery saree

Little black dress

The actress has sported the perfect date night outfit with deep neck detail and shimmery short dress. She paired it with pink lipstick

