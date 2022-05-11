Television
Arushi Srivastava
MAY 12, 2022
Nikki Tamboli’s stunning black outfits
Halter-neck lace dress
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli looks stunning in a black midi-length lace dress which she had paired with heels. It is a halter-neck dress with a keyhole cutout in the centre
For the look, the actress had sported a deep neck crop top along with jogger pants
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Deep neck crop top and pants
In the look, Nikki looks gorgeous in a beautiful top and pants set. It had the floral self-design all over it and fringes on the edges of the top
Black co-ords with floral print
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
The Khatron Ke Khiladi fame looks party-ready in a high neck and backless floral gown. She paired it with red lipstick and silver hoop earrings
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Shimmery backless gown
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
The actress is seen flaunting her physique with her fitted crop top and tights. She paired the look with black footwear
Black crop top and tights
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
The actress looks stunning in the black halter neck gown with a high slit as she flaunts her toned legs
High slit gown
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Black denims
For the look, she has sported a casual top with black high rise denim pants and a black denim jacket
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Off shoulder corset top
For the look, the actress has sported a Victorian-style corset which has off-shoulder sleeves. She had bold eye makeup and beautiful red lipstick
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Black saree
The actress looks gorgeous in a black off-shoulder blouse and shimmery saree
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Little black dress
The actress has sported the perfect date night outfit with deep neck detail and shimmery short dress. She paired it with pink lipstick
Click Here
