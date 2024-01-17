Heading 3
January 17, 2024
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Tentative Cast
National Award Winning director, Nitesh Tiwari has been making headlines for his dream project, Ramayana over the last few years
Nitesh Tiwari
Image: Nitesh Tiwari's Instagram
The mythological epic drama is planned as a three-part trilogy film. Nitesh Tiwari will direct this epic drama along with Ravi Udyawar
Images: IMDb
Trilogy
The star cast of the movie is making a huge buzz on social media. Check out the expected cast of Ramayana which could be officially announced soon
Images: IMDb
Star Cast
The makers have signed Ranbir Kapoor to play the role of Lord Rama. The actor himself confirmed the same casually at an airport
Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sai Pallavi is signed to essay the role of Goddess Sita in this mega project. However, it is yet to be announced
Sai Pallavi
Image: Sai Pallavi's Instagram
Moreover, KGF star Yash is reported to be doing the role of Demon King Ravana
Yash
Image: Saniya Sardhariya's Instagram
Sunny Deol is in talks to portray Lord Hanuman, and if all goes well, there are plans for a standalone movie on the character with Sunny Deol in the lead
Sunny Deol
Image: Sunny Deol’s Instagram
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Lara Dutta is in advanced talks with Nitesh Tiwari to do the role of Mata Kaikeyi in this project
Lara Dutta
Image: Lara Dutta's Instagram
Bobby Deol has been offered the role of Kumbhkaran, but he is yet to make a decision
Bobby Deol
Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram
Shooting
Images: IMDb
The makers are expected to take the film on floors by March 2024. An official announcement can be expected once the principal cast gets locked
