Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 17, 2024

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Tentative Cast

National Award Winning director, Nitesh Tiwari has been making headlines for his dream project, Ramayana over the last few years

Nitesh Tiwari

Image: Nitesh Tiwari's Instagram 

The mythological epic drama is planned as a three-part trilogy film. Nitesh Tiwari will direct this epic drama along with Ravi Udyawar 

Images: IMDb

Trilogy 

The star cast of the movie is making a huge buzz on social media. Check out the expected cast of Ramayana which could be officially announced soon

 Images: IMDb

Star Cast

The makers have signed Ranbir Kapoor to play the role of Lord Rama. The actor himself confirmed the same casually at an airport 

Ranbir Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sai Pallavi is signed to essay the role of Goddess Sita in this mega project. However, it is yet to be announced 

Sai Pallavi 

Image: Sai Pallavi's Instagram 

Moreover, KGF star Yash is reported to be doing the role of Demon King Ravana 

Yash

Image: Saniya Sardhariya's Instagram 

Sunny Deol is in talks to portray Lord Hanuman, and if all goes well, there are plans for a standalone movie on the character with Sunny Deol in the lead 

Sunny Deol 

Image: Sunny Deol’s Instagram 

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Lara Dutta is in advanced talks with Nitesh Tiwari to do the role of Mata Kaikeyi in this project 

Lara Dutta

Image: Lara Dutta's Instagram 

 Bobby Deol has been offered the role of Kumbhkaran, but he is yet to make a decision

Bobby Deol 

Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram 

Shooting 

 Images: IMDb

The makers are expected to take the film on floors by March 2024. An official announcement can be expected once the principal cast gets locked 

