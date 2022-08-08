Heading 3
Nithya's powerdressing cues in pantsuits
Priyanka Goud
AUGUST 08, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Nithya Menen Instagram
Apart from being a great actress, Nithya Menen has a unique dressing style, which is all about boss lady vibes. The actress like to look powerful and confident and therefore shows the same in her dressing with pantsuits
Image: Nithya Menen Instagram
Nithya Menen and her love affair with pantsuits
Nithya Menen depicts class and somberness in a black pantsuit. It could be a pick for any occasion and is super easy to carry
Image: Nithya Menen Instagram
The young beauty flaunts her beautiful smile in a white pantsuit and looks stunning as ever
Vision in white
Image: Nithya Menen Instagram
Boss lady
The diva surely gives boss lady vibes dressed in a red pantsuit and bold red make-up
Image: Nithya Menen Instagram
Nithya aces power dressing like a pro, clad in a brown coloured pantsuit with a floral blouse
Formals are the new way
Image: Nithya Menen Instagram
The actress goes the classic way as she gets suited up in black attire and flaunts her smile in the pic
Classic & best
Image: Nithya Menen Instagram
Nithya Menen colour to formal wear in sea green pantsuit paired up with tie-dye halter neck top and golden earrings. Such a steal-worthy look
Pop of colour
Nithya Menen shows how to nail pantsuits like no else, dressed up in a brown co-ord set with a multicoloured blouse
Image: Nithya Menen Instagram
Brown is the new colour
Image: Nithya Menen Instagram
Nithya Menen a little glitter to a black formal pantsuit and stands out like a boss. That smile and glow are not to be missed
Charming
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Pooja Hegde's travel escapades