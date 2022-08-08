Heading 3

Nithya's powerdressing cues in pantsuits

Priyanka Goud

AUGUST 08, 2022

Image: Nithya Menen Instagram

Apart from being a great actress, Nithya Menen has a unique dressing style, which is all about boss lady vibes. The actress like to look powerful and confident and therefore shows the same in her dressing with pantsuits

Image: Nithya Menen Instagram

Nithya Menen and her love affair with pantsuits

Nithya Menen depicts class and somberness in a black pantsuit. It could be a pick for any occasion and is super easy to carry

Image: Nithya Menen Instagram

The young beauty flaunts her beautiful smile in a white pantsuit and looks stunning as ever

Vision in white

Image: Nithya Menen Instagram

Boss lady

The diva surely gives boss lady vibes dressed in a red pantsuit and bold red make-up

Image: Nithya Menen Instagram

Nithya aces power dressing like a pro, clad in a brown coloured pantsuit with a floral blouse

Formals are the new way

Image: Nithya Menen Instagram

The actress goes the classic way as she gets suited up in black attire and flaunts her smile in the pic

Classic & best

Image: Nithya Menen Instagram

Nithya Menen colour to formal wear in sea green pantsuit paired up with tie-dye halter neck top and golden earrings. Such a steal-worthy look

Pop of colour

Nithya Menen shows how to nail pantsuits like no else, dressed up in a brown co-ord set with a multicoloured blouse

Image: Nithya Menen Instagram

Brown is the new colour

Image: Nithya Menen Instagram

Nithya Menen a little glitter to a black formal pantsuit and stands out like a boss. That smile and glow are not to be missed

Charming

