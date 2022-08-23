Heading 3
Niti Taylor loves pristine white outfits
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
AUGUST 24, 2022
Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram
Niti looks beyond beautiful in a simple high-neck crop top as she flaunts her million-dollar smile
Bright & Beautiful
Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram
Here, Niti has opted for a white short dress with printed details on the sleeves which can be the ideal choice of attire for a beach party
Vibing
Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram
The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor never fails to amaze her fans and what she loves to flaunt the most is her love for white ensembles
Picture perfect
Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram
Proving that white can also be glamorous, the actress nailed her look and her silver tiara perfectly compliments her gorgeous dress
Blooming with grace
Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram
The actress opted for a simple shirt on her trousers and shows that white is the only colour that can suit any mood
Fun yet stylish
Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram
A white sweatshirt is that one outfit that every girl has in her wardrobe. Niti is seen going the easy way and has chosen this chic look on a bright day
Warm and cosy
Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram
The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant looks angelic in a pretty maxi dress. Her subtle makeup and happy mood made her look more gorgeous
Poise and charm
Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram
For the love of white, Niti has styled a simple shirt and yet again proves her endless love for this bright color
Super chic look
Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram
This lady can undoubtedly swoon many hearts with her beautiful outfits. Here, she styled a white lacy knee-length dress and left her tresses open as she strikes a pose for the snap
Pretty lady
Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram
What’s a perfect outfit without a dash of comfort and fun! The actress is nailing her look in a gorgeous ensemble of white crop top and has paired a skirt on it
Bomshell look
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ali Asgar's interesting stage looks