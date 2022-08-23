Heading 3

Niti Taylor loves pristine white outfits

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

AUGUST 24, 2022

Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram

Niti looks beyond beautiful in a simple high-neck crop top as she flaunts her million-dollar smile

   Bright & Beautiful

Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram

Here, Niti has opted for a white short dress with printed details on the sleeves which can be the ideal choice of attire for a beach party

    Vibing

Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor never fails to amaze her fans and what she loves to flaunt the most is her love for white ensembles

  Picture perfect

Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram

Proving that white can also be glamorous, the actress nailed her look and her silver tiara perfectly compliments her gorgeous dress

    Blooming with grace

Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram

The actress opted for a simple shirt on her trousers and shows that white is the only colour that can suit any mood

   Fun yet stylish

Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram

A white sweatshirt is that one outfit that every girl has in her wardrobe. Niti is seen going the easy way and has chosen this chic look on a bright day

   Warm and cosy

Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant looks angelic in a pretty maxi dress. Her subtle makeup and happy mood made her look more gorgeous

  Poise and charm

Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram

For the love of white, Niti has styled a simple shirt and yet again proves her endless love for this bright color

    Super chic look

Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram

This lady can undoubtedly swoon many hearts with her beautiful outfits. Here, she styled a white lacy knee-length dress and left her tresses open as she strikes a pose for the snap

    Pretty lady

Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram

What’s a perfect outfit without a dash of comfort and fun! The actress is nailing her look in a gorgeous ensemble of white crop top and has paired a skirt on it

    Bomshell look

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ali Asgar's interesting stage looks

Click Here