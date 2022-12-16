Heading 3

No filter Shruti Haasan

DEC 16, 2022

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan is unapologetically honest and is never afraid to show her true side to the fans

The candid side of Shruti Haasan

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

While many actresses go under the knife these days, not many care to admit to it in public, however, Shruti Haasan is one of the rare few

Admits undergoing plastic surgery

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

On occasions, more than once, the Salaar actress has opened up about having an anxiety disorder

Anxiety disorder

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

The Vakeel Saab star is also very open about her views on the importance of mental health. She also admitted that she has been in therapy

Mental health

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Her health troubles do not end here, she is also battling a serious case of PCOS, about which she shared a lengthy post on her Instagram

PCOS

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

The diva has a personal sense of style. Although some netizens do not agree with her choices, she owns whatever she wears

Gothic fashion

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan has been vocal about her relationship and keeps on blessing our feeds with such adorable couple posts with Santanu Hazarika

Open about relationship

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan also talked about the prevalent pay disparity in the industry during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla

Pay disparity

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

While most stars display a picture-perfect image, Shruti Haasan revealed that she experiences some not- so good days when she just wants to crawl back into sheets, unwilling to face the world

To not-so-perfect days

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Just another example of the stunner being her jolly self as she enjoys some delicacies

Just being herself

