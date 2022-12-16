DEC 16, 2022
Shruti Haasan is unapologetically honest and is never afraid to show her true side to the fans
The candid side of Shruti Haasan
While many actresses go under the knife these days, not many care to admit to it in public, however, Shruti Haasan is one of the rare few
Admits undergoing plastic surgery
On occasions, more than once, the Salaar actress has opened up about having an anxiety disorder
Anxiety disorder
The Vakeel Saab star is also very open about her views on the importance of mental health. She also admitted that she has been in therapy
Mental health
Her health troubles do not end here, she is also battling a serious case of PCOS, about which she shared a lengthy post on her Instagram
PCOS
The diva has a personal sense of style. Although some netizens do not agree with her choices, she owns whatever she wears
Gothic fashion
Shruti Haasan has been vocal about her relationship and keeps on blessing our feeds with such adorable couple posts with Santanu Hazarika
Open about relationship
Shruti Haasan also talked about the prevalent pay disparity in the industry during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla
Pay disparity
While most stars display a picture-perfect image, Shruti Haasan revealed that she experiences some not- so good days when she just wants to crawl back into sheets, unwilling to face the world
To not-so-perfect days
Just another example of the stunner being her jolly self as she enjoys some delicacies
Just being herself
