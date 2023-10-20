Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
20 OCTOBER, 2023
Top 10 Non-Stop Comedy Hits
Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri a film starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal is an all-time classic comedy
Hera Pheri (2000)
Image source- suniel.shetty
The crazy classic starring Amir Khan and Salman Khan is known for its quickie humor and characters
Andaz Apna Apna (1994)
Image source- beingsalmankhan
The film with Riteish Deshmuk, Arsha Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Jaaved Jaffrey, and Ashish Chaudary is known for its slapstick humor
Image source-ashishchowdhryofficial
Dhamaal (2007)
The film having Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in lead roles gives a perfect combination of humor and heartwarming story
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S (2003)
Image source- duttsanjay
Featuring Amir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, this film is a must-watch for a powerful social message and best comic timings
3 idiots (2009)
Image source- omivaidya_official
A situational comedy film directed by Priyadarshan, this one is known for its comic timings and misunderstandings
Hungama (2003)
Image source- aftabshivdasani
The series of Houseful is known for its perfect cast and their comic lines
Housefull (2010)
Image source- riteishd
The coming-of-age comedy film revolves around a group of friends who aim to make big in their lives
Fukrey (2013)
Image source- fukravarun
An underworld comedy film starring Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar, this one is known for its humorous one-liners
Welcome (2007)
Image source- anilskapoor
The sarcastic comedy having Amir Khan and Anushka Sharma as leads talks about various social and cultural issues
PK (2014)
Image source- anushkasharma
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.