 Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

20 OCTOBER, 2023

 Top 10 Non-Stop Comedy Hits

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri a film starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal is an all-time classic comedy 

Hera Pheri (2000)

Image source- suniel.shetty

The crazy classic starring Amir Khan and Salman Khan is known for its quickie humor and characters

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Image source- beingsalmankhan

The film with Riteish Deshmuk, Arsha Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Jaaved Jaffrey, and Ashish Chaudary is known for its slapstick humor

Image source-ashishchowdhryofficial

Dhamaal (2007)

The film having Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in lead roles gives a perfect combination of humor and heartwarming story

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S (2003)

Image source- duttsanjay

Featuring Amir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, this film is a must-watch for a powerful social message and best comic timings

3 idiots (2009)

Image source- omivaidya_official

A situational comedy film directed by Priyadarshan, this one is known for its comic timings and misunderstandings

Hungama (2003)

Image source- aftabshivdasani

The series of Houseful is known for its perfect cast and their comic lines

Housefull (2010)

Image source- riteishd

The coming-of-age comedy film revolves around a group of friends who aim to make big in their lives

Fukrey (2013)

Image source- fukravarun

An underworld comedy film starring Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar, this one is known for its humorous one-liners

Welcome (2007)

Image source- anilskapoor

The sarcastic comedy having Amir Khan and Anushka Sharma as leads talks about various social and cultural issues

PK (2014)

Image source- anushkasharma

