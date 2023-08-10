Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
August 10, 2023
Non-toxic male leads of the TV world
Adnan Khan’s role as Viaan Raghuvanshi in Katha Ankahee has swooned the audience. His mature and understanding character is appreciated
Viaan Raghuvanshi
Image: Adnan Khan’s Instagram
Shaheer captured the attention of the viewers with his role as Krishna Choudhary in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. His love and trust for Sayuri cannot be faulted
Krishna Choudhary
Image: Shaheer Sheikh’s Instagram
Harshad Arora made a positive impact on the fans with his role as Adarsh Sinha in Dahleez. He could go against his family to support the truth
Adarsh Sinha
Image: Harshad Arora’s Instagram
One cannot miss the iconic character of Anas as Sooraj Rathi from this list. He supported Sandhya to pursue her dream of becoming an IPS officer
Sooraj Rathi
Image: Anas Rashid’s Instagram
Iqbal Khan is essaying the role of Devvrat Raichand in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho! His gentle and understanding nature has pleased the fans
Devvrat Raichand
Image: Rachana Mistry’s Instagram
Manit as Rishabh Luthra in Kundali Bhagya loved Preeta immensely! He learned to accept that she was in love with his younger brother
Rishabh Luthra
Image: Manit Joura’s Instagram
Avinesh played the role of Sarabjit in Choti Sarrdaarni. He accepted Meher and her unborn child without any conditions
Sarabjit Singh Gill
Image: Avinesh Rekhi’s Instagram
Vivian Dsena was seen as Sartaj in Udaariyaan. His unconditional support for Nehmat was heartwarming
Dr. Sartaj Singh Randhawa
Image: Vivian Dsena’s Instagram
Arjun rose to fame with his role as Rithik Raheja in the OG Naagin season. His love for Shivanya cannot be faulted
Rithik Raheja
Image: Arjun Bijalni’s Instagram
Sidharth Shukla as Shivraj Shekhar won the hearts of the audience as he slowly healed Anandi’s broken heart
Shivraj Shekhar
Image: Sidharth Shukla’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.