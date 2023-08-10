Heading 3

August 10, 2023

Non-toxic male leads of the TV world 

Adnan Khan’s role as Viaan Raghuvanshi in Katha Ankahee has swooned the audience. His mature and understanding character is appreciated

Viaan Raghuvanshi

Image: Adnan Khan’s Instagram

Shaheer captured the attention of the viewers with his role as Krishna Choudhary in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. His love and trust for Sayuri cannot be faulted 

Krishna Choudhary 

Image: Shaheer Sheikh’s Instagram

Harshad Arora made a positive impact on the fans with his role as Adarsh Sinha in Dahleez. He could go against his family to support the truth

Adarsh Sinha

Image: Harshad Arora’s Instagram

One cannot miss the iconic character of Anas as Sooraj Rathi from this list. He supported Sandhya to pursue her dream of becoming an IPS officer 

Sooraj Rathi

Image: Anas Rashid’s Instagram

Iqbal Khan is essaying the role of Devvrat Raichand in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho! His gentle and understanding nature has pleased the fans 

Devvrat Raichand

Image: Rachana Mistry’s Instagram

Manit as Rishabh Luthra in Kundali Bhagya loved Preeta immensely! He learned to accept that she was in love with his younger brother 

Rishabh Luthra 

Image: Manit Joura’s Instagram

Avinesh played the role of Sarabjit in Choti Sarrdaarni. He accepted Meher and her unborn child without any conditions

Sarabjit Singh Gill

Image: Avinesh Rekhi’s Instagram 

Vivian Dsena was seen as Sartaj in Udaariyaan. His unconditional support for Nehmat was heartwarming

Dr. Sartaj Singh Randhawa

Image: Vivian Dsena’s Instagram

Arjun rose to fame with his role as Rithik Raheja in the OG Naagin season. His love for Shivanya cannot be faulted 

Rithik Raheja

Image: Arjun Bijalni’s Instagram

Sidharth Shukla as Shivraj Shekhar won the hearts of the audience as he slowly healed Anandi’s broken heart

Shivraj Shekhar

Image: Sidharth Shukla’s Instagram 

